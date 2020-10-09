Very few Bigg Boss 14 fans will deny the fact that they are not enjoying to watch Sidharth Shukla in the house again. The unique concept of toofani seniors introduced by the BB makers for this season seems to be winning hearts. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan along with the BB13 winner, are having a gala time in the house, by creating troubles for all the freshers.

Another thing is that after his stint in the 13th season, Sidharth has become a household name. His fan following has increased, and people just cannot get enough of the actor. Maybe that is why the makers of BB14 decided to bring him back to kick-start this season and garner high TRP’s since the beginning itself. But what motivated Sid to get back in the house?

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, it is the heavy price Sidharth Shukla is being paid for his 2-weeks stay, that motivated him to get back. Wondering how much is it? Well, the actor is paid close to Rs. 12 crores for his 2-week stay. Whoa! Isn’t this a huge amount? It is also reported that this amount is a lot more than the other BB winners who have joined him this season.

A source revealed to the portal, “There’s a whole lot of difference between what Sidharth Shukla was when he came as a contestant in the last season of Bigg Boss and what he has come to signify this season. Over the months, Shukla has become a major star via social media.”

Apparently, Sidharth Shukla initially said no to the offer of a special appearance during this season. The zeroes on the cheque convinced him otherwise. No wonder, who would say no to 12 crores?

If you have followed Bigg Boss 14 till now, then you must have observed that Sidharth is given too much importance and the season is slowly and steadily becoming about him. Well, this is not us saying, but many ex-contestants feel so. But whatever it is, the actor is managing to raise the entertainment quotient of the house. Be it flirting with Nikki Tamboli or fighting with others; he is a total entertainer.

What do you guys think about the heavy amount Sidharth Shukla is paid for Bigg Boss 14?

