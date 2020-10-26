Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu Reignites #Nepotism Debate On Twitter

Nepotism is a topic that has been spoken about a lot over the last few months. And now, the discussion about the same has reignited on Twitter courtesy Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, the housemates will be seen nominating fellow contestants for eviction.

Rahul, who was the second runner’s up in the first season of the singing based reality show India Idol, nominated Jaan over nepotism. You read that right! For those who do not know, Jaan is the son of singer Kumar Sanu.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya will be heard saying, “Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism see sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own).”

Rahul Vaidya’s words shock all housemates and they express disapproval at Rahul’s choice of words. Jaan Kumar Sanu replies saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu. Rahul counters saying that doesn’t need a famous father. At this, Jaan gets angry and screams “Baap pe mat jaa”.

#Nepotism started trending on Twitter on Monday morning. Many social media users lauded Rahul for calling out on nepotism. One user said, “#RahulVaidya well done, finally someone have guts to say this #Nepotism @rahulvaidya23”.

Another commented, “#RahulVaidya he is so real. I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I’ve seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism #JaanKumarSanu.”

A user said that he stands with Rahul Vaidya writing, “Rahul was right , if elimination was done on the basis of votes jaan was the first who was out of the house it’s all nepotism in BB14. #Nepotism.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.

