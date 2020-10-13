Self-proclaimed godwoman Radhe Maa has earned the ire of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) by making a brief appearance on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Advertisement

The ABAP, which is the apex body of saints and seers, has completely dissociated itself with Radhe Maa.

Advertisement

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri told reporters, “She (Radhe Maa) is neither a saint nor is she an ascetic. She is not associated with any akhara. Earlier, the Juna Akhara had conferred the title of ‘Mahamandaleshwar’ on Radhe Maa but later, when they saw her true colours, she was expelled from there.”

Mahant Narendra Giri claimed the ‘so-called godwoman’ had no knowledge about religion, scriptures and was well-versed only in singing and dancing which does not make her a religious person.

He appealed to people not to associate Radhe Maa with saints and seers.

The Mahant further said god woman was free to attend and participate in any show as it was her personal choice.

It may be recalled that Radhe Maa figured in the promos of Bigg Boss 14 and it was believed that she would be one of the contestants.

Later, actor Salman Khan, the host of the show, said that she had stepped inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house only to ‘bless’ it.

The self-proclaimed god woman entered the house to give her blessings to the Bigg Boss 14 contestants and in the promo, Radhe Maa is seen saying, “Jis bachche ke upar ma khush hoti hai, wo bacha bulandio ko chhota hai.”

As soon as she says this, Sidharth Shukla shouts ‘Radhe Maa ki jai ho!’ to which the god-woman calls her to come in front and Sid enthusiastically comes forward and touches her feet and seeks blessing from her.

Must Read: Shaadi Mubarak: Rati Pandey Replaces Rajshree Thakur ‘Overnight’, Here’s What Went Wrong

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube