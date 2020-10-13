Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Trend #SaraGurpal & Blame Sidharth Shukla For Her Eviction; Say, “Seniors Hatao, Show Bachao”

Sara Gurpal’s eviction in Bigg Boss 14 house came as a shock to everyone inside the house as well as the followers of the show. Although seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were not in a favour of sending her back home but somehow, Sidharth Shukla convinced them and hence the Punjabi singer is now out of the BB house.

Netizens are going haywire about seniors decision of evicting Sara and are targeting none other than Sidharth for the same.

The nominated contestants for the eviction was Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkhani and Sara Gurpal. While Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were a little reluctant to not evict Sara and mentioned that she has the potential to get ahead in the game, but Sidharth convinced them on a mutual note where they both agreed to vote against her.

Amid all this, netizens are having a hard time digest this fact and calling it a cheap shot on Sidhath’s name. A user on Twitter tweeted, “#BiggBoss2020: #SaraGurpal becomes the first housemate to be evicted!! Unfair, as there were others like #JaanKumarSanu, #RahulVaidya and #NishantMalkani who could have been shown the door!! Once again Seniors have been lopsided!! #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14 #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan”.

Another user tweeted, “#BB14 #BiggBoss14 This is totally unfair you cannot give so much rights to senior. They already destroy their seasons sid shukla specially #SaraGurpal ko wapas lao.”

Another user took a dig at the seniors and tweeted, “Seniors hatao Show bachao, Unfair Unethical eviction by seniors. #BiggBoss14 #SaraGurpal”

One user pointed out the format of the show for this year and tweeted, “Making ex contestant some kind of Raja of the house won’t work…Cheap person did the cheap thing by just taking personal revenge and eliminating someone who had just 1 vote against her #SaraGurpal Ridiculous format this year @BiggBoss #BB14 #BiggBoss14”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Do y’all agree with the netizens decision of Sidharth Shukla targeting Sara Gurpal and getting her eliminated from the show? Do y’all feel that she deserved to be in the game? Tell us in the comments below.

