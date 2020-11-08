Bigg Boss 14 has taken a lot of twists and turns in the past few weeks. With the entry of Aly Goni In the show and Kavita Kaushik’s re-entry, the entire game has changed. For the unversed, Kavita made an entry into the house during the Weekend ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.

Kamya Punjabi has been an ardent follower of the show. She stood in support of the actress in yet another controversy that sparked after Kavita’s entry. Read on to know what exactly happened in the show.

After facing tough questions from a celebrity panel, Kavita Kaushik was allowed to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. The F.I.R actress was questioned about her actions during her one week stay in the house. It was Kavita’s blowout and heated argument with Eijaz Khan that led to her ouster. After Kavita’s re-entry, Aly Goni was seen criticizing Kaushik, regarding her blowout before her eviction. Now, Kamya stood in Kavita’s support and reacted to it as well.

On Twitter, Kamya Panjabi reacted to Aly Goni’s comment on Kavita Kaushik’s re-entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She tweeted, “Izzat hai koi icecream nahi jo khatam ho jayegi dear #AlyGoni kamai hui izzat aaj bhi barkaraar hai issiliye toh laut kar aayi hai #KavitaKaushik Let the game begins #KavitaIsBack @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik #BB14.” Check out her tweet below:

Izzat hai koi icecream nahi jo khatam ho jayegi dear #AlyGoni kamai hui izzat aaj bhi barkaraar hai issiliye toh laut kar aayi hai #KavitaKaushik Let the game begins 💪🏽 #KavitaIsBack @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik #BB14 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 7, 2020

Kamya slammed BB 14 contestant, Aly and reacted on his comment about evicted contestant Kavita’s re-entry. In her tweet, she reminded Aly that one does not run out of respect pretty easily. She explained by drawing comparisons to ‘icecream’ and stated that respect does not run out like how the ice cream is over. Panjabi then said that because Kavita has still maintained her respect, she is back on the show and has re-entered. Kamya went out to call the game open for Kaushik and expressed her excitement after her return.

Do you agree with Kamya Punjabi’s tweet? Also are you excited to watch Kavita Kaushik’s game once again in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

