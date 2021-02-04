After a family week, Bigg Boss 14 is coming up with ‘connections week’ to increase excitement among the contestants and the viewers alike. In the week-long episode, every contestants’ connection will enter the house to increase the entertainment quotient of the show. Vindu Dara Singh and Jasmin Bhasin are now returning to the show as connections.

It is well-known that Jasmin and Aly Goni started dating each other inside the house. They even confessed their love for each other on the show and that grabbed a lot of viewer’s attention. Even after she was eliminated, she has been rooting for her beau outside the house.

Now after it was announced that Jasmin Bhasin will enter the house as Aly’s connection, she seems to be excited. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “I miss him. In the house, one can survive through love and positivity. People inside the house pick up a fight on small things and then you need emotional support which I will be given to him.”

Jasmin also urged fans to support Aly and make him win the show. Aly Goni entered the controversial reality show for Jasmin and to give her support but now he is playing with full zeal. Talking about how tables have turned, the actress said, “That is the real beauty of our relationship. He had come in as my best friend and then we realised that what we had was more than just friendship. And now I am very excited to go back and support him this time, instead of it being the other way around.”

Jasmin Bhasin also appreciated Aly’s game inside the house. She said to the publication, “I am really proud of how he is playing. He is not resorting to doing stupid things for content and he is not riding on anybody’s back. He is playing like a man — straight, strong and on the face. Aly does not have the personality where he can play on the backfoot as a lot of people have been saying recently.”

What do you think about Jasmin Bhasin entering the house again to support Aly Goni? Let us know in the comments.

