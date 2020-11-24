While Eijaz Khan is known as the handsome bachelor of Bigg Boss 14, audiences may be taken by surprise when they discover that the singleton was once close to getting hitched! In an intimate clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, the usual private Eijaz shares the painful story when questioned on the same by Rahul Vaidya.

In a candid conversation with Eijaz, Rahul asks him if he has ever come close the prospect of getting married.

Eijaaz, who is currently playing a smart game in the Bigg Boss house, vulnerably replied, “2015 mein. it was supposed to happen. Ek maheene pehle it ended. Dress aa gaya tha, sab ho gaya tha. Dimag hatt gaya tha mera. Uski galti nahi thi, dono ki galti thi. Barabar decision liya usne. Kind of mutual tha, lekin barabar tha. I don’t think any of us were ready for that, fundamental issues solve nahi the, phir mein phat gaya cheezon ko leke, she left.”

We can’t imagine how painful that experience must have been for our fellow Bigg Boss 14 housemate. However, it’s not too late! Do you think Eijaz will be able to revive his love life in the Bigg Boss house? What do you think will be his game-plan from here? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, stick to this space for regular and exclusive updates about the show.

