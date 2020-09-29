Bigg Boss 14 DHAMAKA! Radhe Maa ENTERS The House Rocking Bridal Wear - Video Out!

If there’s anything that’s grabbing more eyeballs and headlines than anyone, it is Bigg Boss 14. Well, it makes sense since it’s the biggest reality show in the country and has changed the lives of so many people. Guess who has just made a grand entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house? It’s none other than our god woman Radhe Maa.

There’s a promo going viral on social media where Radhe Maa enters the Bigg Boss house and blesses it.

As soon as Radhe Maa enters the house, you can hear the devotional music in the background and a voice-over that says, ‘Is shanivaar se Bigg Boss ke ghar mein barsegi kiski kripa’. Take a look at the promo here:

Meet the New Contestant of BiggBoss 14 Sukhvinder Kaur, who is most popularly known among her devotees as Radhe Maa#BiggBoss_Tak #BB14WithBiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/zg6XJpyHac — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2020

Now, that looks fun.

Along with Radhe Maa, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, Shehzad Deol, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Pratik Sehajpal will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house this year.

Meanwhile this year, Bigg Boss 14 will be aired for half an hour on weekdays because of the ongoing IPL season. The show will get back to its normal time of one hour as soon as the IPL season is over.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “The makers have chosen a shorter format this time because of the ongoing IPL season. Unlike other years, the COVID outbreak caused a postponement in the IPL dates and with the tournament being played out right now, the TRPs won’t be as high as they expect it to be. But this is just for a month. After around a month, they will get back to the old 1-hour slot.”

Are y’all excited to see Radhe Maa in the house? Tell us in the comments section below.

