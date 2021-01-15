They say distance makes the heart grow fonder; since Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house, it seems like Aly Goni’s feelings have only gotten stronger! In this Bigg Boss 14 on Voot, we see Aly Goni emotionally talking to the camera, confessing to Jasmin how much her departure has impacted him.

In a quiet moment alone in the kitchen, Aly Goni talks to the camera, stating how much Jasmin means to him. He says, “ Maine kabhi yeh cheez sochi bhi nahi thi, ke Jasmin ko mein itna miss karunga. Woh ladki mera itna khayal rakhti hai na, meri mom ke bad, of course sister, family basically, agar kisi ladki ne mera itna khayal rakha hai na, toh woh Jasmin hai. Mein chahta hoon ki main uski life mein har cheez ka khayal rakhoon. Koshish karta hoon, ki Jasmin ka aache se khayal rakhoon, kisi cheez ki kami na ho usko. Aab toh zayad hi rakhta hoon, pehle toh dost tha, ab toh feeling hi kuch aur hai.”

Addressing Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni further adds, “I miss you a lot. I miss you the most. Pehle sirf family ko miss karta tha, ab tujhe bhi bohot miss karta hoon, had se zayad. Teri presence bohot miss karta hoon. I promise, jitna tum era khayal rakhti hai, usse zayad khayal rakhunga tera. Teri khushi mere liye sabse important hai iss duniya mein. Thank you Bigg Boss, thank you so much for making me realise ki mein kisi ko itna zyada miss bhi karunga life mein, kabhi socha nahi tha.”

We’re swooning listening to Aly’s heartfelt declaration of love! How do you think lovebirds will react when they finally reunite? Tune in to Bigg Boss 14 on Voot for all the inside scoop!

