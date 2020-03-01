Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra On Ex-Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Removing The Tattoo Of His Name: “Very Good, Even I Wanted To Do It”

Paras Chhabra is currently doing a swayamvar show with ColorsTV, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with fellow housemate, Shehnaaz Gill. Paras rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and made headlines because of his anger issues and a budding romance with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma despite having a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri.

While Paras was inside the house, Akanksha gave several interviews and spoke how she was shocked to see Paras doing something so lame in the house and called Mahira a strategy. But things soon changed when Paras confessed his feelings for Mahira and his continuous hugs and kisses on national television proved that he was head to toe in love with her.

Akanksha and Paras got matching tattoos for each-other while dating and recently, Akanksha got rid of hers. Reacting to the same and talking about it to Pinkvilla, Paras said, “Very good, even I wanted to do it and had thought I will get it done the next day after Bigg Boss but I haven’t been getting the time to get it done.”

Well, Paras and Mahira were even given a hashtag together on social media called #Pahira. They have now shared photos in wedding outfits. In turn, fans are engaged in a wild guesswork game. Soon it became clear that the wardrobe was not for a wedding after all, but for the video of a song they were about to shoot.

Well, we are totally looking forward to this video and can’t wait to watch it!

