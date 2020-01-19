Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla To Shehnaz Gill, Contestants Change Their Strategies In The Last Stage Of The Show

The “Bigg Boss 13” game is changing in the last stage of the controversial reality show with enemies becoming friends and friends turning into lovers.

“Bigg Boss 13” has become the most successful season in the history of the reality show, wherein stars ditch their phones, and get locked inside the “Bigg Boss” house.

There have been big fights, housemates have used explicit language and there have been many explosive outbursts, often resulting in a physical altercation. In fact, it is also a season wherein maximum tasks were suspended or terminated.

As the show nears its finale, the contestants are seen changing their strategies and game plans.

Not so long ago, Sidharth Shukla got a reputation as the “angry young man” in the “Bigg Boss” house due to his outbursts and fights. Now, a different and entertaining side of the actor is coming out, which is being appreciated by the audience.

There’s also a love story in Sidharth’s “Bigg Boss” journey. He is making news for his bond with contestant Shehnaz Gill.

Shehnaz started off as an entertainer of the show and later started to become a reflection of an obsessive lover. She brought forward myriad hues of her personality ranging from an emotional person to being possessive about people close to her. At the moment, she is revelling in the attention she gets from Sidharth and has professed her love for him openly.

Rashami Desai’s stint on “Bigg Boss” season 13 has brought her personal life out in the open — from her struggle during her bankruptcy days, her role as a landlord, her love story with Arhaan Khan, her issues with her family to her troubled relationship with Sidharth.

Initially described as a confused player, Rashami has found her ground in the show and is getting stronger day by day. In fact, she is hanging out with Sidharth. They have finally buried the hatchet. After having been in the spotlight for their heated arguments in the “Bigg Boss” house, things seemed to have taken a new turn and #SidRa fans are thrilled with their new bonding.

Rashami’s niece and nephew have been instrumental in initiating a patch-up between the actress and Sidharth. The little ones made the two contestants “hug” out their differences. Now, she is showing her emotional side, wisdom when she suggests to Shehnaz to go slow in love matters and also opened up about her own struggle.

Paras Chhabra entered the show as a ‘sanskari playboy’ but is now loyal to Mahira Sharma. They are “more than friends”. He is seen often standing up for her.

Jammu-born model Asim Riaz has turned out to be the ultimate poster boy on season 13 of “Bigg Boss”. Asim started his journey on the show as the “vanilla” boy, flaunting his perfectly chiselled body and rapping skills, before gradually morphing into the angry young lad of “Bigg Boss” with his constant verbal spats with the other housemates.

Now, he is showing his witty side through his one-liners, and his bond with close friend Rashami. There’s a love angle in his story as well.

Recently, actor Parag Tyagi told Asim that former housemate Himanshi Khurana split with her fiance for him. Now, several reports suggest that Himanshi will be entering the show once again for a special segment, hinting that the audience might see more of this love story in the coming days.

There have also been reports that the show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has got another extension. The grand finale was supposed to be held on February 16, but now it will be held on February 28.

