This year more than any other thing, there has been a realisation that entertainment is not limited to the big screen only. The digital revolution that made its way to the mainstream (thank the pandemic) introduced the audience to talents that Bollywood might have taken years to recognise. The year saw some phenomenal creators making content that not only travelled the globe but spoke to the masses. While Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok was a reflection of a time we are living in, Jitendra Kumar’s Panchaayat was what you would want to watch on a lazy Sunday make it the sweetest. While these show introduced some unconventional lead characters, they rode too strong on the supporting part. From Surya Sharma in Undekhi to Piyush Mishra in Illegal, we saw some amazing supporting actors.

Today on Koimoi Audience poll, we list our favourite supporting actors and leave it up to you to choose the best of them. Scroll below and do not forget to vote.

SURYA SHARMA (UNDEKHI)

Undekhi that made its way to Sony Liv was an unexpected surprise for everyone. More than the thrill and gory world, what left us in awe was the boss of this mischief. Surya Sharma who cracked the audition after some 800 times, used the opportunity to the tee. The actor with his negative shade was a treat.

PIYUSH MISHRA (ILLEGAL)

How do you define a powerhouse? Illegal that released on Voot Select was an average ride, but what stood out amid the ensemble was Piyush Mishra. The actor who played a lawyer with secret motives created a monster of his own and was brilliant in his flawed ways.

CHIRAG VOHRA (SCAM 1992)

First and foremost, Hansal Mehta’s Pratik Gandhi starrer Scam 1992 was a gem of a show and was home to some exceptional talent. Chirag Vora who played Bhushan Bhatt in the Sony Liv show and brought a brilliant performance to the table.

AMIT SADH (BREATHE: INTO THE SHADOWS)

Amit Sadh redefined his calibre when he made his way in the OTT world with Breathe. In the sequel Into The Shadows, he impressed the audience with his craft and deserves to be in the list.

CHANDRACHUR SINGH (AARYA)

Ram Madhvani’s Aarya was a Sushmita Sen party and you weren’t allowed to take off your eyes from her, rather she won’t let you. But one man who managed to grab a good part of the limelight then too was Chandrachur Singh. The actor came back on the screen and owned it.

ISHWAK SINGH (PAATAL LOK)

Who on earth right now doesn’t know this man who broke the stereotype of a police officer in Paatal Lok. Playing pal to Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak played a cop with all honesty. The national crush is on the list too.

