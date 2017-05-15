One of the most magnificent evening for Television Industry took place day before yesterday. This evening was special only because of Star Parivaar Awards. Many Television celebrities attended this award show including Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Mohit Sehgal and many more. This night was very lucky for team Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi as they took home most of the awards. All the celebs looked amazing on the red carpet that night which includes Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa and others.

Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and Surbhi Chandna were the hosts for the evening and they ensured that viewers were entertained enough. Many other celebrities also performed.

Check out few Red Carpet appearances of Tele celebs here:

While awards like Favourite Jodi and Favourite Beta was taken by Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the award for Best Judge was given to Karan Johar and Remo D’Souza.

The complete list of winners is here:

Favourite Mom – Divyanka

Favourite Dad – Karan Patel

Favourite Naya Sadasya – Surbhi Chandna

Favourite Naya Sadasya – Kunal Jaisingh

Most Stylish Sadasya – Sonakshi Sinha, Reyhna Malhotra

Favourite Judge – Karan Johar and Remo DSouza

Favourite Beti – Durga (Ananya Agarwal) from Meri Durga and Avni (Arsheen Namdar) from Naamkarann

Favourite Beta – Nakuul Mehta

Favourite Saas – Krutika Desai aka Ammaji from Mere Angne Mein

Favourite Sasur – Vishal Singh aka Naitik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Favourite Digital Star – Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta

Best Bahu – Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Favourite Pati – Mohsin Khan for YRKKH and Rajat Tokas for Chandra Nandini

Favourite Jodi – Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Favourite Jodi International – Anika and Shivaay from Ishqbaaz

Nayi Soch Award – Pankhuri Awasthy for Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka

Favourite Patni – Shweta Basu Prasad from Chandra Nandini and Naira from YRKKH