Soorma Box Office Day 3: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Enjoys A Decent Weekend!

Soorma Box Office Day 3: Soorma had a decent weekend at the Box Office as 13.50 crore came in. The film saw a fair start on Friday and then showed growth on Saturday as well as Sunday. On both these days though there was a major sports event. Though India v/s England cricket match on Saturday didn’t make much of an impact, Sunday Footfall World Cup Finals between France and Croatia did pull audiences off theaters to a good extent. It collected 5.20 crores on Sunday.

Still, the numbers so far have given Soorma a chance to battle it out at the Box Office. If the collections are over 2.50 crore on Monday then it would still be decent enough as the rest of the weekdays can then be expected to stay over 2 crore mark though. However anything lesser than that would mean that Soorma would have to settle for a low lifetime number since in second weekend it would have to contend with and Skyscraper.

With Soorma based on the life of the former Indian hockey skipper, Diljit, asked what was his reaction when makers of this approached him to be part of this film, said, “When Shaad sir narrated this script to me, then I didn’t believe it and then I went to Sneha madam and told her ‘cast me in any film of yours for free of cost but don’t cast me in a hockey-based film because it will require lot of hard work and I think I will not be able to pull this off’.

“‘You cast me in some romantic film’ but they were convinced with me and then again, when I went through the story of the film, I felt that it would have been biggest mistake of my career if I wouldn’t have worked in this film.”

Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. Angad plays Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of Sandeep essayed by Diljit.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films. It is scheduled to release on July 13, 2018.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder