Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar is releasing this week clashing with Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi and Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. The film is releasing finally after getting delayed multiple times.

Shraddha Kapoor is playing the role of Haseena Parkar, in her biopic. Portraying the role of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, this is the first time for Shraddha Kapoor to step in the dark shade for a film. She had her quirky avatar in a dark film like Ek Villian but in this, she’s the whole & sole of the film. From playing a hardcore romantic in Aashiqui 2 till a fighting rebel in Baaghi, Shraddha Kapoor has explored various kind of roles but this is a completely new territory for her.

Not having much difference in collections, Shraddha Kapoor’s highest top 2 grossers are ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 (105.74 crores) and Ek Villain (105.50 crores). It would be interesting to see where will Haseena Parkar stand in the list of Shraddha Kapoor’s highest grossing list.

Check out the list of Shraddha Kapoor’s highest grossers of all time here:

Shraddha Kapoor’s list has quite a few low grossers which will easily be crossed by Haseena Parkar. Teen Patti (4.77 crores), Luv Ka The End (5.88 crores) and Rock On 2 (ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2) are the bottom 3 at the list.

Shraddha Kapoor has started shooting for Prabhas starrer Saaho. While on the sets, she indulged in some lip-smacking Hyderabadi delicacies, a source said.

“The entire team took off some time from the shoot and relished mouth-watering Hyderabadi delicacies. There were nearly 17-18 food items served and Shraddha couldn’t stop herself but enjoyed the most amazing food,” a source close to Shraddha told IANS.

Saaho marks Shraddha’s Telugu debut. Prabhas made sure that he is treating his leading lady and making her feel home.

What do you think where will Haseena Parkar settle in the list? Will it be able to make it to the top 5? Share your opinions in the comments section below.