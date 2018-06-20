Race 3 Eliminates THIS Film From The List Of Salman Khan’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time

Salman Khan’s Eid release is out and with Race 3 Salman is outdoing himself. On Tuesday Race brought in a stable 9.50 crores*. The film has garnered a massive 130+ crores in just 6 days since its release in the domestic box office. The blockbuster Khan is not only breaking records made by other films but also his own films.
Last year’s Eid release Tubelight, however disappointing it may be, managed to collect 121.25 crores at the box office. It was earlier at the 10th position in Salman Khan’s highest grossing films of all time, but now Race 3 has taken that spot. It has officially eliminated Tubelight from the Top 10 list of his highest grossing movies of all time.
Next on the list is 2010’s Dabangg, which grossed a total of 138.88 crores in its lifetime. It was with this film that Salman Khan’s Eid tradition started. Looking at the consistent numbers Race 3 will comfortably surpass Dabangg in the next few days.
Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.
|Movie
|Year
|Collections
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|339.16 Cr
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34 Cr
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45 Cr
|Kick
|2014
|233.00 Cr
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40 Cr
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00 Cr
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50 Cr
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00 Cr
|Dabangg
|2010
|138.88 Cr
|Race 3
|2018
|130.00* Cr
Despite negative reviews and a bad word of mouth from audiences, Race 3 is pumping out consistent numbers in the weekdays.
Race 3 is directed by Remo D Souza and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in key roles. The movie hit the theaters on 15 June.
