Jacqueline Fernandez with Judwaa 2 is back after delivering a dud in A Gentleman. Judwaa 2 now stands at 108.08 crores at the box office and has climbed a position in the list of Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grossing movies.

After crossing Race 2 [102 crores], Judwaa 2 has now crossed Housefull 3 in the list. Multi-starrer Housefull 3 released last year collected 107.70 crores. Judwaa 2 has crossed the same in just 9 days.

On the other works front, Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC on Wednesday named Jacqueline Fernandez as their brand ambassador for the upcoming season.

“I am really excited and looking forward to interacting with the fans in Delhi. Delhi Dynamos is a team that has been consistent in their performances over the years and hopefully this time we can win the ISL together. The club and I share the same view, to help promote the sport and engage more female audience into watching and playing the game, and hopefully together we can bring a change,” Jacqueline Fernandez said.

In Race 3, Jacqueline will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan again after working in Kick.

“After Kick, my career changed a lot for the better. I really do owe a lot to him (Salman) for that. He put in his faith in me and did a film such as Kick at the time where I didn’t had faith in myself.”

“That time, we did 200 crore film and now we are doing Race 3 together. I am excited and hoping to hit that mark again with this film,” she said.

Commenting on the success of her last release Judwaa 2, Jacqueline said, “I am really excited. It feels amazing when your film does well but the kind of love and acceptance, we received with Judwaa 2 is something that made me, Varun and Taapsee really happy.”

Jacqueline will also be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive which is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.