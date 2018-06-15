Race 3 Movie Review: Only If This Salman Khan Starrer Had A Story!

Race 3 Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala.

Director: Remo D’souza.

What’s Good: Well choreographed action sequences, beautiful cinematography.

What’s Bad: Two parallel tracks run at the same time & eat each other’s presence, lazy editing, too many forced songs, the idea of naming this movie – Race 3.

Loo Break: Every song except Saansain Hui Dhuan Dhuan.

Watch or Not?: Watch it but with no expectations! Even if you’re a Salman Khan fan, this will let you down.

User Rating:

There is no story in the film, but just because I’ve to fill up this space let’s talk about what’s there in the film. There’s one dysfunctional family lead by Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor). Following the cliched storyline of family movies, there are some internal conflicts between Shamsher’s step son Sikandar (Salman Khan) and twin children Sanjana (Daisy Shah) & Suraj (Saqib Saleem).

Yash (Bobby Deol) is introduced as Sikandar’s bodyguard & Jessica (Jacqueline Fernandez) as his girlfriend. But somewhere towards the interval, they swap their position as Jessica protects him throughout & Yash becomes his boy-friend. Following the internal conflicts track, Remo adds a political scam of which Shamsher takes the deal. Both of the tracks run alongside each other without any clarity. It’s only till climax the makers shabbily mix them pretending to make sense.

Race 3 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Remo copied the Race formula correctly but what he forgot was it’s not only about good-looking cars and action sequences. The first two parts of Race had a proper story, hence execution on point. Race 3 is no-doubt a very stylishly shot film, there are guns, there’s missile launcher but unfortunately there’s not any story. There’s a shirtless fighting scene between Bobby Deol & Salman Khan which feels bland because there’s no connect.

Shiraz Ahmed’s story is so stretched it’s yawn-provoking. It seems he decided the twists, turns first & then weaved a story around them. There are too many gibberish twists in the plot which instead of surprising you, leaves you ghastly disappointed. The only good thing about the film, its action is also not in proper proportions. Salman & Bobby’s face-off fight is poorly shot using the shaky slo-mos with tacky black & white effects. Only if this movie had a story!

Race 3 Movie Review: Star Performance

Salman Khan is just about okay. He looks stylish but at the same time seems very disinterested in the film. It looks like he, yet again, took a decision without thinking and now he’s very angry. In his career of delivering hits, we’ve seen him delivering such duds in between so it’s not a shock as we all know a proper sentence along with a full stop in the end also has commas in between. Jai Ho, Tubelight & Race 3 are such commas for Salman Khan.

Anil Kapoor, who started off the proceedings so well gets lost amidst the lousy script. Though he’s the only one who at least pretends to seem interested in the film. Jacqueline Fernandez & Daisy Shah look SUPER HOT throughout but that’s about it. They share some action sequences & they’re good but dragged.

Bobby Deol is a misfit! Till date we were unaware about the side of Bobby – riding such luxurious cars, doing such action scenes, kicking Salman Khan in slow motion – and I wish it would’ve been the same. Saqib Saleem is out-rightly bad. He wasn’t needed, his character is result of the lazy writing. His trait of short-temperedness is half baked & so is his acting.

Race 3 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Remo D’souza – the man on whom there were maximum doubts, has done a fair job. What I feared was of story being good and direction being sluggish but it’s the other way round. Not even Tarantino could’ve done justice to the story such as this. Everything is scattered & unclear, happening without any solid reason. I so wish Abbas-Mustan come up with their version of Race 3 starring Saif Ali Khan & Akshaye Khanna (It’s crazy but it’s so amazing to even think of).

Meet Bros, Vishal Mishra, Jam8, Tushar Joshi, Vicky-Hardik, Gurinder Seagal, Kiran Kamath – 8 composers orchestrating 7 forced songs. None of them apart from Sansain Hai Dhuan worked for me. Heeriye is a chart-buster but till the time it comes in the movie you’ll be too uninterested even to hear that.

Race 3 Movie Review: The Last Word

On the whole Race 3 is not entirely unentertaining but it is majorly disappointing. Starring an uninterested Salman Khan, the movie is for those Bhai fans who have watched Tubelight & Jai Ho in theaters.

Two stars!

Race 3 Trailer

Race 3 releases on 15th June, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Race 3.