Rating: 1.5/5 stars (One-and-a-half stars)
Star cast: Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, Anil Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar, Bipasha Basu, Aditya Pancholi.
What’s Good: The stylish direction; the music.
What’s Bad: The dreary twist-after-twist; the acting; logic flies away like the car out of an airplane.
Loo break: Anytime.
Watch or Not?: If Abbas-Mustan’s thrillers still excite you, then you’ll definitely like Race 2.
After fighting it out on the streets, Armaan Mallik (John Abraham) has now become a casino king, with his step sister Elena (Deepika Padukone), who handles his affairs as well. Dangling on his arm is the sexy pickpocket Omisha (Jacqueline Fernandez). When one of his partners (Rajesh Khattar) gets conned by Ranvir Singh (Saif Ali Khan), Armaan doesn’t waste time in allying up to him. And neither does his sister. Though Armaan tries to con Ranvir in his game, the latter agrees to partner with him in one big heist.
When Ranvir finds a photo of his ex-girlfriend Sonia (Bipasha Basu) in Omisha’s purse, he gets interested. When he finds out that Omisha is Sonia’s sister and that Armaan is responsible for Sonia’s death, they hatch a plan to get back at Armaan.
Meanwhile, Ranvir has his fruit-loving old friend Robert D’costa (Anil Kapoor) and his new sex-starved secretary Cherry (Ameesha Patel) on his team to help him flick the priceless Shroud of Turin. In turn, he plans to use this treasure to dupe Armaan.
But things are not anything they seem to be. And very little goes according to plan.
Race 2 Review: Script Analysis
The screenplay, by Shiraz Ahmad, is all fluff. It’s a revenge story with a twist in almost every ten minutes. Everyone knows what the other person is planning. There’s a lot of backstabbing, cheating and lies going around. It may be enough to get you interested, but it gets tiring after a while. Logic, of course, has no place in this filmmaker’s world. If casino owners were as stupid as Rajesh Khattar, who exchanges Ranvir’s “fake” currency for real ones without checking a single note, the world would be a richer place indeed. And that’s just the start. Armaan’s intro is some gibberish about how he’s an honest thief but he doesn’t seem to have any qualms about cheating when he gets a chance. Ranvir steals the Shroud of Turin with such ease as if it were the Stone Age and CCTVs or other hi-tech security measures weren’t invented till then.
Most of Kiran Kotrial’s dialogues are like an unimpressive 2nd grader’s examination sheet; mostly one line questions and similar answers with no substance. “Dara rahi ho ya challenge kar rahi ho?”, “Flirt kar rahe ho ya tareef?” etc.
Race 2 Review: Star Performances
Who are we kidding? You’re not going to watch Race 2 for anyone’s acting (even if you do, there’s none of it.) You’ll go to watch the slit on Deepika’s dress end precariously above her thighs. There’s John Abraham grunting and attempting to pop his eyes out here and there. Jacqueline gets a tome full of dialogues like, “You’re such a kameena” while narrowing her eyes sexily. Saif struggles to keep a straight-face throughout the movie (there’s nothing more to do, really). Ameesha Patel gets into the skin of her air-head act and is a good reminder of why you don’t see much of her in films anymore. Anil Kapoor is, well, bearable though the tables are turned on him this time with his secretary begging to get into his pants, instead of the other way around like in Race.
Rajesh Khattar’s most memorable part is that his derriere gets censored. Bipasha Basu gets a blink and miss role in a flashback. Aditya Pancholi is passable as a Godfather of some sorts.
Race 2 Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects
The only change in an Abbas-Mustan film ever is the characters. At this point, all the twists are predictable and you know that the hero will stand tall with his cape flying in the end. The men and women look beautiful and no one bothers to act. The direction is stylish with everything shiny: the actors, cars, casinos, furniture… If you still love Abbas-Mustan for the fast cars, sexy women, hot men, and the insane amounts of money that just keeps flying around, you’ll be happy with this fare as well.
Pritam’s songs mostly sound like rehashed stuff from the previous film, but it’s good. Salim-Sulaiman’s background score is good. Hussain Burmawalla’s editing is slick. Peter Heins’ good action (the parkour chase) is heartening. The special effects are disappointing, especially the lame Lamborghini exploding. Ravi Yadav’s cinematography is alright.
Race 2 Review: The Last Word
Watch Race 2 only if you want to sit through two-and-a-half hours of no-brainer twists, compensated only by the booty show on screen.
Race 2 Trailer
Race 2 released on 25th January, 2013.
I don’t know about this review but me and my friends loved the movie, race 2 rocks.
Race 2 is soooper HHiiiiitttt Movie……….
nice suspence and story,,, It;s songs & action with x-dunt better than other….
Race 2 is very good movie…..
Race 2 was very nice 4 star .
wtf
Fab movie … saif at his best .. john looks good … Anil plz stay away frm race .. amisha ???? .. deepika looks hot .. jacqline beautiful .. movie worth watching … not for salman fans cause no south touch in it …
race 2 is a superbbb movie.sexy deepika is so hot in this movie that…..
Nice movie race 2 box office rock
Its well made movie … as far as logic is concerned its far logical den any Dabbang 2 , SOS etc etc … mreover the direction is so rich makes u feel great …. i guess abbas mastan has not entertained all d critics with gifts and money dats d reason they write all such nonsence of such a beautifull movie …
Respect your work , be honest towards it … my dear critic s see the movie properly jus dnt give star based on the cash given to u by producer … Race 2 is awesome and ur review is awful …
Yesterday i did watch race2…it is a brilliant movie with grt suspences time by time, all characters were luking fab specially saif, he was superb in d movie, john showed nice body, dipika n jacklin ws too hot….over all movie is fantastic…must watch it
d movie ws awsum.. saw twice.. planning fr third 1.. vry sexy n thrilling movie with stunning divas & ofcourse faadu n rocking songs.. luv u race2
Race 2 is owsme specially john sir and anil sir infact all characters r good except saif
race 2 is much better then dabbang 2 sos ett…….,
excellent movie
phalu film hai koi maat dekhna
Total waste of time, pathetic acting and even pathetic story those giving thumbs up to movie having no sense at all.
Watched RACE 2…
Before i say nything i want to sing ”Dimag k watt lag gayi lag gayiiii”
Race2 is a sequel of Abbas-Mastan Race.The Director tried everything to make it large but failed to deliever the same excitement as Race.The movie totally stands on money,high living showoff but results in making an episode of TLC.Saif is forcefully made the Protagonist wid d help of loud background music,he must be thanxfull to Pritam ;)
WHAT GOOD–Music,Background Score,John Coolness,Hot actress,Beautiful locations,10mins pre interval,Anil Double Meaning Dialogues.
WHAT BAD–Performances,Idiotic Story,Forcefull Thrill,Predictable Ending,Unwanted Songs,Bad Direction,unnatural Actions.
VERDICT–Its not a Race to d finish…but an endless Race where v get bored of seeing everyone running but v just eagerly wait to see who wins at d End.
RATINGS– * star(watch it for Hot babes,John looks &Music else Avoid it)
Dishy looking star cast without any soul to their on screen characters. This whole movie can be summed up in one simple line!
And now the elaboration – In this movie, each and every character is the epitome of fitness & fashion and each and every frame seems to be straight out of Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar! The director duo have attempted the Hollywood style canvas and storyline, but have been unable to create the magic and energy of their past hits like Baazigar, Soldier, Race etc. Essence of the movie is supposed to be betrayal which is enticing to watch in thrillers. However, it becomes senseless when you watch betrayal upon betrayal throughout the movie. Because of this even some good enactments lose their valor as the audience half believe in their authenticity and eventually their sentiments turn out to be correct!
Entire cast has worked very hard on their looks and build up and in a couple of scenes John and Saif do stand out. But then again those scenes get absorbed in your mind as mere individual scenes and don’t do much to your experience of movie watching as a whole. Keeping with the tradition of the movie’s prequel, Anil Kapoor has been given some corny (read sick) lines and he mouths them with as much of innocence as he is capable of depicting. Youngsters may enjoy this flick just for the looks of it. Audience who are not much into Hollywood movies may also get awed by the display of fascinating (read goofy) technology in the film. But many will feel let down as much was expected from the sequel of high energy flick ‘Race’.
Race 2 ”Dimag kie maa …. de
…. Phir Kie Film
V.V.V Bad Movies
cartoon film better than Race 2
Barwar ka bacha
total lost of money
Such a waste movie have not been released since Ra.one. Even Agent Vinod plot, twists are reasonable and possible but this one is too brainless that we feel like fried in by paying 300/-. Loot liyaa…
nice pictures
