Judwaa 2 Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Vivan Bhatena and Salman Khan (in a cameo appearance)

Director: David Dhawan

What’s Good: Varun Dhawan in a double role for the first time. Period.

What’s Bad: An ‘overconfident’ plot, amateurish ‘SMS-ish’ jokes in the times of WhatsApp

Loo Break: Well, actually yes. A loo break at a couple of places will surely serve you as a breather

Watch or Not?: Given the buzz surrounding the film and the curiosity to watch Varun Dhawan in a double role, the film definitely calls for a one time watch.

The film starts off with the age-old formula of twin children being separated at birth after their father (Sachin Khedekar) exposes a kingpin and his nefarious racket. The two children grow up to become Raja and Prem (both Varun Dhawan). While Raja grows up in the streets of Mumbai and becomes a street-smart guy, Prem is a music student who grows up in the comfortably luxurious life in London with his parents, who are not aware about the existence of Raja in India. Just as when Raja and his sidekick (Rajpal Yadav) are living their life to the fullest under the divine protection of Lord Ganpati Bappa, situations take a U-turn which forces Raja and his sidekick to go to London.

It is here where Raja and Prem meet the love of their lives in the form of Alishka (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Samaara (Taapsee Pannu) respectively. What happens after that, are a series of mistaken identities, a comedy of errors and oodles of topsy-turvy situations. What happens when Raja and Prem meet each other, do Prem’s parents ever get to know about the existence of their second child Raja and what happens to the respective love lives of Raja and Prem is what forms the rest of the film.

Judwaa 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

First things first. We all know that Judwaa 2 is an official remake of the Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. Much like its predecessor, Judwaa 2 also follows the age-old formula path of the twin child, wherein they both get separated at birth till the time nature and situations bring them together and face to face with each other. There is hardly anything in Judwaa 2 which does not remind you of Judwaa.

Except for the introduction and portrayal of new characters, the script of Judwaa 2 offers absolutely nothing new and very conveniently rides on the shoulders of Judwaa. The script of Judwaa 2 definitely looks and feels ‘overconfident’ with respect to it being a remake of Judwaa.

Judwaa 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

It’s not one, but, two Varun Dhawan’s who lighten up the screen in Judwaa 2. With this film, Varun had tried his level best to prove that he is ‘The One’ (Dhawan). The film rides entirely and solely on his shoulders. Considering that he was starring in a remake of Judwaa which was a gigantic hit during its times, Varun Dhawan definitely had a huge responsibility to live up to in the form of the film’s hype and the expectations from him to deliver and match up to the calibre of Salman Khan. Because of the jarring fact that Judwaa 2 offers no novelty in its script, Varun Dhawan is forced to behave like Salman Khan in practically every second frame. Despite all this, it’s really endearing to watch Varun Dhawan perform both the characters with lots of conviction and confidence.

Giving him company are his two arm candies and eye candies in the form of Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. While Jacqueline Fernandez continues with her regular act like in her previous films, it is Taapsee Pannu who tries her level best to break the serious mould and become unison with the film’s comical premise. Even the senior and experienced actors like Anupam Kher, Atul Parchure, Prachee Shah only ‘exist’ in the film doing their respective characters, although none of them is well defined or explained.

Other actors like Upasana Singh, Pavan Malhotra and Ali Asgar try their best to add to the film’s comical moments. Vivan Bhatena looks convincing and comical (in that order) in the role of a baddie, who suffers from memory loss.

Judwaa 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

As mentioned earlier, the script of Judwaa 2 offers nothing new in terms of the story or situations. All the characters from Judwaa have been recreated and re-played by new ones. Even the new characters which one gets to see in Judwaa 2 are either insignificant or holds no strong ground of their own. As far as the film’s direction is concerned, it is really surprising to see a top-level filmmaker like David Dhawan stumble with this film. No doubt he oars the film to the ‘direction’ it required to go, still, there are way too many things and situations that remain unexplained in the film. The interval scene is very abrupt. Even the scene which shows the return of Vivan’s memory can put the convenience of any south Indian film to utter shame!

The most prominent amongst them all is the climax scene wherein Raja and Prem unite with their father, whereas the villain conveniently makes an exit from the screen. The whole of Judwaa 2 comes across as a launch pad for Varun Dhawan in his ‘debut’ double role. One has to admit that David has spared absolutely no efforts in making and mounting Judwaa 2 extremely high in terms of style and élan. Even the cameo appearance of Salman Khan seems very thrust; although it will surely evoke seetis from the front row audiences.

As far as the film’s music is concerned, the only songs which remain fresh in your memory are the reboot of original Judwaa songs viz., ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Tan Tana Tan’. Besides serving as a visual delight and pleasing to the ears, these songs will surely take you on a nostalgic trip. Rest of the songs are simply passé!

Judwaa 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

For all those who live, breathe and eat David Dhawan’s style of filmmaking, Judwaa 2 will surely make you happy and feel proud about your idol. Secondly, the film is a must watch for all the zillion plus fans (mostly Gen-Next) of Varun Dhawan. Judwaa 2 surely has the potential to grow big majorly through the word of mouth publicity, whose catalysts will be the college going crowd, for whom, missing a Varun Dhawan film is an unpardonable sin! But, for the rest of the gang, watching the original Judwaa a thousand times over will serve you more good.

Judwaa 2 releases on 29 September 2017.

