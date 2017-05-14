Dangal Becomes 1st Bollywood Film To Enter The 1000 Cr Club

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide and has now become the second Indian film to do so after Baahubali 2. The film is enjoying a great buzz in China and hence has now managed to become the first ever Bollywood film to achieve this feat.

Dangal‘s second Saturday collections were double than its first Saturday collections in China which indicates the film is all set to compete with Baahubali to cross the 1200 crore mark as well. The film enjoyed a great response in India and made a lifetime collection of over 387 crores at the domestic box office.

Dangal‘s worldwide collections approximately stand at 1045 crores at the worldwide box office now. This is the highest an Aamir Khan film has scored so far. One can clearly see how Chinese market is now becoming a crucial one for Bollywood films, seeing as Aamir’s previous film PK too has enjoyed a huge response.

The movie is about a gritty wrestler from small town training his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

China is still viewed to be a patriarchal society but the masses have connected with “Dangal“.

Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Koreans artistes.

“All those issues touched on in his works also exist in China, but no Chinese has ever made that type of film,” Wu Qian (pseudonym), a 29-year-old fan of Aamir, was quoted as saying by Global Times.

On the other hand, the worldwide box office collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has almost made it to the 1300 crore mark. This is the first time that an Indian film has managed to rake in that much money.