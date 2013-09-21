After collecting 50 lacs in its 6th weekend, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer made a business of about more 20 lacs in the weekdays. Chennai Express now stands at a domestic total of 226.70 crores at the Box Office.
Coming to the overseas business of the film, Chennai Express has made a fabulous business of around $19.00 million (USD 119 crores) at the Box Office so far. This Rohit Shetty directorial, by marking new trends at the box office, has set higher standards for the films that are to follow this year.
The movie has ended its box office journey now, as it is out of almost all the theaters across the country. Chennai Express now stands at a worldwide gross total of about 420 crores at the Box Office.
Take a look at the chart below which is a compilation of Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners:
Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners
Rank
Movie Name
Domestic Collections (Nett) in Rs. crores
Domestic Collections (Gross) in Rs. crores
International USD ollar Millions
Dollar Rate During The Respective Year
International Collections in Rs. Crores
Total (Gross) Collection Rs. Crores
1
Chennai Express
226.70
|301
19.00 million
63
|119
|420
2
3 Idiots
202
269
25 million
47
118
386
3
Ek Tha Tiger
198
263
10 million
56
56
319
4
Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani
190
253
10 million
56
56
309
5
Dabangg 2
159
211
9.75 million
55
54
265
6
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
121
161
14 million
57
80
241
