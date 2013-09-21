After collecting 50 lacs in its 6th weekend, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer made a business of about more 20 lacs in the weekdays. Chennai Express now stands at a domestic total of 226.70 crores at the Box Office.

Coming to the overseas business of the film, Chennai Express has made a fabulous business of around $19.00 million (USD 119 crores) at the Box Office so far. This Rohit Shetty directorial, by marking new trends at the box office, has set higher standards for the films that are to follow this year.

The movie has ended its box office journey now, as it is out of almost all the theaters across the country. Chennai Express now stands at a worldwide gross total of about 420 crores at the Box Office.

Take a look at the chart below which is a compilation of Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners:

Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners

Rank Movie Name Domestic Collections (Nett) in Rs. crores Domestic Collections (Gross) in Rs. crores International USD ollar Millions Dollar Rate During The Respective Year International Collections in Rs. Crores Total (Gross) Collection Rs. Crores 1 Chennai Express

(2013) 226.70 301 19.00 million 63 119 420 2 3 Idiots

(2009) 202 269 25 million 47 118 386 3 Ek Tha Tiger

(2012) 198 263 10 million 56 56 319 4 Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani

(2013) 190 253 10 million 56 56 309 5 Dabangg 2

(2012) 159 211 9.75 million 55 54 265 6 Jab Tak Hai Jaan

(2012) 121 161 14 million 57 80 241

