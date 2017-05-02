Baahubali 2 (Hindi) 1st Monday Box Office Collections – Again A Huge Business

A Monday, which is in excess of 40 crore! Now when was the last time did one hear anything of that sorts for a Hindi film (of for that matter any other Indian film in any other language)? Well, the answer is – NEVER. However, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is doing that. It is recording insane collections on every passing day and is setting records which are UNIMAGINABLE. I won’t use the word UNBREAKABLE though since the SS Rajamouli directed film has shown the way that anything is possible, and hence one keenly looks forward to what films do in the coming weeks and months now.

Meanwhile, the Prabhas-Rana Daggubati-Anushka Shetty starrer is setting huge records, what with 40.25 crores coming in on Monday. Now what’s making it further special is the fact that no other Indian film has ever set such huge a score on its fourth day at the Box Office. Even if one picks up the ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS from Bollywood, most of these have had their first Fridays lower than the fourth day of Baahubali 2 [Hindi], which tells the tale.

Let’s take a look at the Friday collections of the seven ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS in the recent times:

Sultan – 36.54 crore

Dhoom 3 – 34.50 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crore

Dangal – 29.19 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.25 crore

PK – 27 crore

3 Idiots – 12.50 crore

The only two films which actually came even close on Friday compared to what Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has done on Monday [40.25 crore] are Sultan [36.54 crore] and Dhoom 3 [34.50 crore]. However, by the time the final numbers come by the evening, it won’t be surprising if Baahubali 2 [Hindi] ends up reigning from the top. Now that would be one feat that can just be admired, respected and savored.

For now, what can be said is that the film is neither a Blockbuster nor an All Time Blockbuster. A new word needs to be invented for the film’s Box Office run so far and the most apt could well be – BAAHUBUSTER!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources