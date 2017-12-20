Before Race 3 – Salman Khan Has To Finish This Race With Tiger Zinda Hai! VOTE NOW!

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will release this Friday and there is a race happening at the box office in which this film has to acquire a respectable position. Let’s see which movies of top stars are top contenders in this race.

Before Race 3, there is another race Salman Khan has to win; the box office race. Ali Abbas Zafar has hyped up the buzz for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai and everyone is waiting to see how big the film is going to open. The opening day and first weekend will surely be huge as it has Salman Khan’s name attached to it.

The real worry for the film will be from Tuesday (Considering Monday is a Christmas holiday). The content speaks on weekdays and the Tubelight incident is not too old for Khan. Aamir Khan’s Dangal still stands as the highest grossing movie of Bollywood and it’s almost a year.

The 2nd day of Tiger Zinda Hai will mark the completion of 1 year of Dangal at the box office. Dangal‘s lifetime collection in India has been over 387 crores which surely will be a miraculous feat to achieve. The fact that Tiger Zinda Hai is coming after a dull phase. one can never predict the chaos it can create at the box office.

Shah Rukh khan’s 2013 super-hit Chennai Express is his highest grossing film standing at the total of 226.7 crores. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan has been going through a rough phase of his career but everyone has a hope from his Aanand L Rai dwarf project.

Ajay Devgn’s latest blockbuster Golmaal Again has earned 205 crores in its lifetime. Tiger Zinda Hai’s easiest target will be crossing this one as soon as possible. While other stars come up with a film or two per year, it’s Akshay Kumar who rules the Bollywood box office throughout the year. His last movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha earned gold at the box office by amassing 133.60 crores.

For Tiger Zinda Hai, it’s just the matter of time in which it can cross Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s lifetime collections. What do you think Tiger Zinda Hai would obtain which position in the race having runners like Dangal, Chennai Express, Golmaal Again and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha? Vote your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.