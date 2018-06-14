Race 3 Advance Booking LATEST Update: There is only one day left to the release of Salman Khan‘s much-anticipated action-thriller ‘Race 3’. With a lot of twists and turns, the third installment of the ‘Race’ series promises to be way better than the previous two parts. This time around, the movie is directed by ace choreographer Remo D’Souza, who has helmed films like ‘ABCD’ and ‘ABCD 2‘. Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, the movie is going to be a visual delight.

Recently, the producers of the film, Salman and Ramesh Taurani, sold off the movie’s satellite rights for a whopping 130 crore to a major television network. This means that this action-thriller has already recovered the cost invested for making the film. And now, we have got our hands on some information which you will refuse to believe. Well, the shows of Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ are already houseful. Salman Khan’s fans are going berserk with booking ‘n’ number of tickets before reading the reviews of his film.

Here is the proof of the same:

Salman Khan is receiving love on the foreign land as well

Midnight delight of Salman fans in Abu-Dhabi

The film mints 4.6 lacs through the advance booking in India’s capital

This one is crazy!

The tickets are priced for 1350! But Salman fans are loyal and don’t mind spending the same.​

Such is Salman Khan’s craze!

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.