Kartik Aaryan To Romance Kriti Sanon In Dinesh Vijan’s Next?

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor Kartik Aaryan is apparently in talks which include him working with Kriti Sanon. The duo might collaborate with producer/director Dinesh Vijan for his next untitled project.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high after the success of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was rumored to have a fallout with director Luv Ranjan. Although later he cleared the air by saying that there is nothing wrong between him and his mentor and director Luv Ranjan. The actor surely has more opportunities after his successful last outing.

According to a recent report from Times Of India, the Dinesh Vijan produced movie is a romantic comedy where Kriti Sanon may play Kartik Aaryan’s love interest. The script and screenplay for the film are in the final stages of being finalized. This untitled project is said to be produced by Maddock Films and is apparently being directed by Laxman Utekar.

Kartik Aaryan’s last outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a surprise hit at the box office. It even entered the 100 crore club and sneaked into peoples hearts. Whereas actress Kriti Sanon is working on multiple projects. She will next be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala which is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is scheduled for September 13 release. Kriti is also expected to soon start working on Housefull 4.