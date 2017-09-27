It’s A Schedule Wrap For Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 has been making the right noise ever since its announcement. The film, a sequel to 2016’s Hit film Baaghi, has wrapped its first schedule in Pune today.

The schedule that lasted for 9 days, has been wrapped with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani treating us with a visual by the pool.

Baaghi 2 has been making headlines ever since the makers announced the pairing of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani opposite each other.

The action-packed franchise is all set to take the thrills notches higher and will feature Tiger Shroff in a never seen before avatar as the actor is all set to shave his head.

Sharing the news of the wrap, Tiger Shroff tweeted, “And its a wrap schedule 1! #baaghi2 #sajidnadiadwala @DishPatani @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala”

‘Baaghi‘ was one of the most successful films of the year. The Nadiadwala Grandson film had set a benchmark in terms of action. Tiger Shroff offered a great treat to the audience with his stellar action performance.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Baaghi 2‘ will also have Tiger Shroff donning two varied looks. The first poster of the film unveiled the first look of the actor, while for the second avatar Tiger Shroff will be shaving his head.

The actor will be seen taking the bold step which very few actors have dared to act on. Earlier actors like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have shaved their heads for Ghajini and Tere Naam respectively, Tiger Shroff will be seen turning nearly bald for ‘Baaghi 2‘. The actor has time and again strived for perfection, be it learning varied forms of martial arts and dance, attaining the perfectly chiseled body for his roles or shaving his head now.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like Heropanti and Baaghi.

‘Baaghi 2‘ would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood.

The first look of the film was released in May, which not only churned the excitement of the fans but also received appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 27th April 2018.