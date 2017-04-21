Coca-Cola Summer TVC 2017 featuring Deepika Padukone

The Mastani of Bollywood Deepika Padukone recently featured in a new advertisement by Coca-Cola.

The ‘Elevator TVC’ showcases how Coca-Cola helps break the ice between two strangers. Set in an elevator the story opens with Deepika being caught by photographers outside a hotel. She avoids them by entering an elevator which breaks down.

Deepika Padukone gets stuck with a housekeeper and the boy promptly offers her a chilled Coke. This helps in lightening up the atmosphere and breaking the ice between the two.

Watch the Ad here:

The 31-year old actress made her Hollywood debut with “XxX: Return of Xander Cage” earlier this year. The film also featured Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson. The action flick performed well in the international markets but turned out to be an average affair in India.

The actress is presently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical period drama Padmavati – which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

The film is the 3rd collaboration between Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The trio has previously worked together in Bajirao Mastani and Ramleela.

Deepika portrays the titular character of Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, while Shahid essays the role of her husband Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer will be seen playing the character of Alauddin Khilji.

The movie Padmavati has faced tough times in its shooting stages. While shooting in Maharashtra, the group of unknown people torched the expensive costumes of the film. The crew and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also faced the misbehavior of the mob while shooting in Rajasthan.

The film was earlier slated to release on 22nd December. However, to avert the clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, the makers of Padmavati have planned to prepone its release – now on 17th November.