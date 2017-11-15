Tumhari Sulu Music Review: Assorted Chocolates Box, Have As Per Your Mood

Tumhari Sulu Music Review Rating: 3/5 (Three stars)

Music Director/s: Guru Randhawa, Rajat Nagpal, Tanishk Bagchi, Amartya Rahut ‘Bobo’, Santanu Ghatak.

Have too many cooks spoiled the dish? The answer would be a half-baked no. Music of Tumhari Sulu is by multiple composers or let just say each song is composed by a different person. The album consists of 3 original songs and 2 recreated ones. From glorifying Vidya Balan’s character Sulu’s traits to celebrating life – Tumhari Sulu album is a balanced mix of songs for every mood.

Here’s a look at the album of Tumhari Sulu:

1. Ban Ja Rani – Tumhari Sulu Music Review

Ban Ja Rani is the pumped-up version of Guru Randhawa’s older version of the same song which was titled Tu Meri Rani. This is the kind of song you play in your car while travelling through a silent highway. Pumping beats, pure and simple lyrics with the charming touch of Guru Randhawa’s voice make this song a catchy listen.

2. Hawa Hawai 2.0 – Tumhari Sulu Music Review

Umm, do Bollywood really need more remakes? No! Following the uninvited trend, the king of recreational songs – Tanishk Bagchi has remixed everyone’s favourite Hawa Hawai from Mr. India. The only good thing about the song is, Tanishk has not changed the singer, though he has added a rap sung by Shashaa Tirupati. Retaining the vocals of Kavita Krishnamurthy and memorable lyrics by Javed Akhtar is a masterstroke by Tanishk.

3. Manva Likes To Fly – Tumhari Sulu Music Review

Manva Likes To Fly is a metaphorical take on freedom Sulu wants in her life. Music is by Tanishk Bagchi and it is sung by Shalmali Kholgade. The song somewhere sounds similar to Rocket Saiyyan which had the music by the same composer. Again using Hinglish lyrics, Manva… should complement the situation in the film.

4. Farrata – Tumhari Sulu Music Review

Again, a situational song! Farrata is sung by Armaan Malik and Adityan. “Herogiri puri bhari, jalwa hai Bachchan se bhi badke” lines like these define Vidya Balan’s character in the film. The song is fact-paced and Amartya has done a good job with the execution of various instruments in it. It might work in the film but will not have a shelf life in our playlists.

5. Rafu – Tumhari Sulu Music Review

My personal favorite song from the album. Ronkini Gupta, a singer Bollywood needs, has done an amazing job with this song. Santanu Ghatak has penned the lyrics for the song which make it even more special. Rafu literally means to mend the torn clothes and how the lyricist compares this with altering a chaotic life is commendable.

The Last Word – Tumhari Sulu Music Review

Tumhari Sulu album is a mixed bag of emotions like a mix-chocolate box, eat what flavour you like depending on your mood. My personal picks are Rafu, Ban Ja Rani and Hawa Hawai 2.0. It would be interesting to see how the other 2 are used in the film.

Three Stars!