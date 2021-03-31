It’s just a matter of 10 days and we will witness Wrestlemania 37 in the presence of a live audience. Yes, you read that right! As promised, WWE has brought the crowd back in the game. And to make the experience more special, big plans are being discussed. It could be for either of the legends- The Undertaker or Hulk Hogan.

We usually see matches during the kickoff show, but this time, WWE is discussing a huge entrance to start the event. Looking at the anticipation of fans, the promotion is brainstorming on a memorable entrance in front of fans. It’s being said that it could be for Hulk Hogan (one of Wrestlemania 37’s host) or The Undertaker, who is yet to get a proper farewell in front of a live crowd.

As per WrestleVotes, “WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickoff show for night 1, as the 1st entrance back in front of fans is being looked at as a HUGE deal. Not decided at all, but definitely a conversation happening within creative.” (as per the tweet)

Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickoff show for night 1, as the 1st entrance back in front of fans is being looked at as a HUGE deal. Not decided at all, but definitely a conversation happening within creative. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 30, 2021

Let’s see what WWE has in its store for fans.

Meanwhile, booking Bad Bunny against The Miz at Wrestlemania 37 has surprised most fans, but what if we say that the match wasn’t originally planned. Yes, you read that right! It was supposed to be a tag team contest between Damian Priest, Bunny and The Miz and John Morrison. Both Priest and Morrison are dealing with injuries at this moment, therefore WWE announced the singles competition on this week’s RAW.

Speaking of the event, Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled to take place on 10th and 11th April at Raymond James Stadium of Tamba Bay, Florida.

