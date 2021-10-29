Windham Rotunda, popularly known as Bray Wyatt, is known for spilling suspense among fans. Yesterday too he dropped a bomb yet kept a slice of suspense in it. Today, Wyatt is back in the news as he removed WWE from his Twitter username.

In the last couple of months, there have been speculations of Wyatt joining AEW or IMPACT. However, with WWE still being in his username, many believed that he’ll be making his return to Vince McMahon led company. Others cleared it that Wyatt is still under his 90-day non-compete clause, which is why he kept the promotion’s name in his username.

As the 90-day non-compete clause ended today, Bray Wyatt has dropped WWE from his username. His new username is ‘Windham6’, while earlier it was ‘WWEBrayWyatt’. Now, that’s the biggest hint possible which confirms he isn’t coming back to WWE for sure!

2 more days — Windham (@Windham6) October 28, 2021

So if not WWE, then what’s next for Bray Wyatt? Well, unlike CM Punk, Adam Cole and other stars, there’s no clarity about Wyatt’s future as everything has been properly kept under suspense. Many pro-wrestling fans believe that he might join AEW, while others are speculating him to be IMPACT Wrestling bound. It would be interesting to see if Wyatt debuts on this Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Meanwhile, a few days back, AEW boss Tony Khan made a surprising revelation about not initiating any talks with Windham aka Bray Wyatt. Many believed that it’s Wyatt’s clause that prevented talks between the both. However, he did hint of being interested in signing him.

As per PWInsider, Tony shared, “He’s (Windham) a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

