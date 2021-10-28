In his most direct tweet ever, Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt has dropped the biggest celebration bomb for his fans. The moment we have been eagerly waiting for has been finally confirmed by Wyatt. Yes, we are talking about his return to pro-wrestling!

Advertisement

In the last couple of months, we saw how Wyatt kept his fans guessing about his next move. For those who don’t know, Wyatt was released by WWE on 31st July 2021 along with a 90-day non-compete clause. The clear reason behind his release wasn’t known but work issues and budget cuts were touted to be on the list.

Advertisement

Last Saturday, Bray Wyatt was said to debut on IMPACT Wrestling during the pay-per-view, Bound For Glory. However, many shot down the reports considering his non-compete clause ends on 29th October 2021. Now, as the clause has just a couple of days left, Wyatt has confirmed his return.

A couple of hours back, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and wrote, “2 more days”.

2 more days — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 28, 2021

It’s very clear that Wyatt is ready to start his innings after a break, but the place is still unknown. Interestingly, with his tweet of “2 more days”, it’s clear that he’s making his debut on Friday, confirming that Wyatt has made a choice between AEW and WWE.

Unlike previous events of CM Punk, Adam Cole and others, there’s a lot of confusion this time. Fans are divided with some saying Wyatt will return to WWE SmackDown, while others are saying that he’ll be AEW bound on this Friday’s Rampage. Despite the reports of differences with WWE’s creative team, Wyatt has been predicted by some to return with a lucrative contract and challenge Roman Reigns.

Let’s see what happens this Friday!

Must Read: WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar To Take Place Today! Here’s Where & When To Watch In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube