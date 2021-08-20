Advertisement

While the entire pro-wrestling industry is awaiting CM Punk’s speculated debut on AEW, Roman Reigns has made a strong comment on ‘voice of the voiceless’. Below are all the details you need to know.

In the past, Punk had made a comment on part-timers like John Cena. He had even spoken about whether Reigns had issues with Cena getting multiple title shots. Now, reacting to it, WWE Universal Champion has responded. Interestingly, Reigns‘ response comes before Punk’s AEW debut.

While talking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Roman Reigns said, “Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. He wasn’t as good or as over and moved the needle-like The Rock. It just wasn’t what it was.”

Roman Reigns even shared his thoughts about working with John Cena for a storyline. For the unversed, the duo will be fighting each other at Summerslam, slated on 21st August.

“I’m not going to complain. I’m just going to capitalize on him being here and everything that he brings with that. That’s my goal. That’s the whole gimmick to me. This is John Cena. Why wouldn’t I want to be in the ring with him? Why wouldn’t I want him to come to me? This is the biggest movie star of the summer right now. He came to me. He came to Roman Reigns. He wanted to be in the ring with me. So, I’m not going to complain about that,” Reigns shared.

Cena has challenged Reigns for Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if Cena creates a record by beating 16-time world champ, Ric Flair.

