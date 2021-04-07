Once upon a time, the pair of John Cena and Nikki Bella was a thing for WWE fans. Unfortunately, the two parted ways thus leaving everyone shocked. Recently, during the Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, Nikki mentioned John’s name for teaching her so much in life.

Advertisement

Nikki and her sister Brie Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame on Tuesday night (6th April). While accepting the honour, Nikki did mention her ex-fiancé, which has created a buzz all over social media. She expressed her gratefulness to the 16-time world champion for helping her to explore her fearless side.

Advertisement

In a speech, Nikki Bella said, “And to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and helping me truly find my fearless side.”

For the unversed, in 2012, John Cena and Nikki Bella began dating. WWE too promoted their love story in full force. They were one of the most loved pro-wrestling couples. In 2017, at Wrestlemania 33, Cena even proposed to her and they got engaged. Sadly, they broke up in 2018, just a month before their marriage. Cut to now, both are happily living their life with new partners and maintain mutual respect for each other.

Nikki Bella is engaged to Dancing with the Stars fame Russian dancer, Artem Chigvintsev. The couple got blessed with a baby boy, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in July 2020.

Speaking of John Cena, the 16-time world champion married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020. They married in a private ceremony.

Meanwhile, last year, Nikki appeared on the ‘Better Together’ podcast and spoke on how her ex John Cena was willing to have kids to make things work out and various other aspects of the relationship.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian’s Leaked Unedited Bikini Photo Becomes The Reason For Many Blocked Accounts? Twitter Users Complain!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube