Actress-wrestler Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are all set to tie the knot. The couple, who welcomed their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31, 2020, will be Mr and Mrs before we bid farewell to 2021.

Nikki has announced her wedding date with beau Artem Chingvintsev in the season finale of her reality show Total Bellas.

As reported by eonline.com, the finale episode of the show saw the Bella twins, Nikki and Brie, moving to Napa Valley, and Artem winning a trophy on “Dancing With The Stars”. During the show, Nikki Bella said, “We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!”

Isn’t that amazing! The couple shared the news at Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s house, popping champagne as three-year-old Birdie Danielson danced around, cupcake in hand.

Recently, Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev revealed they were taking counselling in order to become good parents. Nikki said, “I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realised once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him’. And so it was really hard. We’re going to start after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship.”

