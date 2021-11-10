“What’s next for Bray Wyatt?” is probably the most asked question in the pro-wrestling world right now. Originally named Windham Rotunda, Wyatt is keeping his all moves secret as of now. But thankfully, we have managed to get one exciting update about our beloved Fiend.

Ever since Wyatt was released from WWE, there have been speculations about his joining AEW. However, there has been a section of some people from the pro-wrestling industry who predicted of Hollywood career for the 34-year-old. Now it seems like, before the wrestling ring, we will be seeing Rotunda on the big screen. Below are all the details about Wyatt’s speculated Hollywood debut.

Jason Baker (owner of Callosum Studios) informed Alistair McGeorge of Metro that Bray Wyatt will be seen in his horror film. The shooting of the film will begin later this month in Tennessee.

Jason Baker said, “Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee…it’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu…the film will not feature any of the Fiend character that Rotunda perfected in WWE…we’re not using any of that – we’re going in a completely different direction, a whole new thing…it should be fun. Hopefully fans of horror and fans of Windham like it.”

Baker further praised Bray Wyatt for his personality as he quoted, “He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually—you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about—we’re starting a film at the end of the month.”

Now, that’s really big news for all Windham Rotunda fans as they will get to see the acting chops of the pro-wrestler. Wishing him all the best for his Hollywood journey.

