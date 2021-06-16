A couple of months after being released from WWE, Samoa Joe has made a smashing return to the NXT brand. He will be seen in a very interesting role. Fans on Twitter have gone crazy over Joe’s return and they’re describing it as a dream.

Advertisement

It was tonight’s opening segment of NXT when Joe made his surprise return. It started with William Regal, who is currently serving as a general manager of the brand, shared an emotional talk about the brand’s history and stepping down from the post. Before he could officially announce leaving the post of GM, he was interrupted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Advertisement

While the segment between William Regal and the duo continues, Samoa Joe’s entrance music hit the titantron, sending everyone in frenzy. As learnt through several reports, Joe was proposed to be the next NXT general manager. Joe shockingly declined the offer and asked Regal to continue his job. Joe will be taking care that GM gets all the respect.

Interestingly, Samoa Joe has been asked to not indulge in a fight with anyone and the Samoan Submission Machine has agreed to it. Joe will only react if he is provoked by someone. So, this condition pretty much makes it clear that we’ll have to wait to see the pro-wrestler fighting in the ring. Nonetheless, it’s good to see him back!

Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter:

One user wrote: “WWE have re-hired Samoa Joe! Let’s f*cking go!!!!”

Another user wrote: “Samoa as NXT GM just seems like the perfect fit. He’s that teacher at school you knew you couldn’t piss off or he’d bat you around the ear just because he could.”

See meme reactions:

Triple H to Samoa Joe when he walked back into NXT pic.twitter.com/zmZ7nmCDoK — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) June 16, 2021

SAMOA JOE JUST CHOKED OUT ADAM COLE! 😂😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jzMwjucSt7 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 16, 2021

Hearing Samoa Joe’s music for the first time in over a year #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/42MGY14z1p — The Black Announce Table Podcast (@blackannctable) June 16, 2021

Must Read: WWE Is Making Roman Reigns Larger Than Life & Match With John Cena Is A Part Of It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube