Netflix quietly dropped something fierce and thrilling, and the word is spreading like a secret. The new film, Blood and Gold, is sitting there like a hidden weapon from the past. It arrived in 2023 and still keeps firing with raw gunfights and violent mayhem that feels straight out of an old spaghetti western. People are calling it one of the best World War II action movies on the platform, seemingly inspired by Quentin Tarantino‘s storytelling, and it is easy to see why.

What Is Netflix’s Blood and Gold About?

The story unfolds in the last desperate days of World War II, where a German soldier named Heinrich, played by Robert Maaser, is tired of war and simply wants to reach home alive. But home feels far away when a ruthless SS squad captures him and drags him into their greedy hunt for hidden gold. It is at that moment that Elsa, played by Marie Hacke, a fearless woman who protects her village like a warrior, walks in. She refuses to let Nazis or any treasure-hungry fools take it apart. The two become an unlikely team tied together by survival and gunfire.

Critics Love The Grit & Grind Of Blood and Gold

Fans have been calling it one of Netflix’s most entertaining war films to date. Rotten Tomatoes hands it a confident 85 percent, and critics have been busy throwing compliments like confetti. One fan wrote on Rotten Tomatoes, “I like a WW2 movie and this didn’t disappoint felt like a Tarantino movie at times.”

Another echoed the same, “Feels like a Tarantino flick in how it’s presented with the regular gratuitous violence, but paced more conventionally, with a little mystery within. The theme of the grinding effect of war on people is well drawn out. Very solid film.”

A third said, “One of the best war movies I have seen in a long time. Highly recommended.” Someone else commented, “The movie definitely has a Tarantino feel. Script and direction are well paced – I would have preferred a slightly different ending.”

