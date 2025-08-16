Kajol has surprised her fans by entering the horror space with Maa. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, reached cinemas on June 27, 2025. Unlike typical horror films that rely only on scares, Maa builds its story around the strength of a mother and her faith. Now, recent reports hint that the movie is all set to make its digital debut on the forthcoming Friday.

When & Where To Watch Maa?

For fans who couldn’t catch it on the big screen, the wait for its digital premiere isn’t long. According to reports from OTTplay, Maa will begin streaming on Netflix from August 22, 2025. The makers had announced the OTT tie-up even before the theatrical edition dropped, and now the date is believed to be set.

This means audiences across India will soon get to experience the suspense, scares, and spirituality of Maa from the comfort of home. However, the platform is yet to confirm any concrete confirmation of this news on social media.

#Maa will begin streaming on Netflix on 22 August 👻 pic.twitter.com/nFX41a1iGg — kajol updates (@kajolupdates) August 15, 2025

More About Maa

The story of Maa is about a village where young girls begin disappearing under mysterious circumstances. Kajol plays Ambika, a mother whose daughter also goes missing. Looking for her daughter, she slowly unearths dark secrets and forces beyond human.

In an emotional dependence on saving her child, she finds her courage and reflects the strength of the goddess Kali. This transformation makes her a symbol of love, power, and divine energy. Kajol leads the film confidently and is supported by a talented cast that also includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitendra Kumar, and Jitin Gulati.

Check out the trailer of Maa below:

