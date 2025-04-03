This week, like many before, Netflix takes the lead with four major releases, including a direct-to-streaming film starring Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth. Also on the platform is an animated series based on a popular video game franchise, a film from Sony’s Spider-Man universe, and a series centered around a healthcare facility.

Prime Video introduces a new series featuring a bounty hunter with a supernatural twist. Meanwhile, Jio Hotstar brings three titles, Sony LIV offers two Hindi releases, and both ZEE5 and ETV Win add one title to their lineup.

For details on these releases, including plot summaries and trailers, keep scrolling.

Prime video

The Bondsman (English)

Release Date: April 3, 2025

A bounty hunter is killed but resurrected to continue his work. However, this time, instead of hunting humans for other humans, he must track down demons for the Devil.

Netflix

Kraven the Hunter (English)

Release Date: March 31, 2025

Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Directed by J.C. Chandor, the film delves into Kraven’s relationship with his father and his quest to become the greatest hunter in the world.

Pulse (English)

Release Date: April 3, 2025

Pulse is a series set in a bustling Miami hospital, following the doctors and staff as they navigate both their personal and professional lives. Amidst the daily challenges of saving lives, they must also contend with the chaos brought by a devastating hurricane.

Devil May Cry (English)

Release Date: April 3, 2025

Devil May Cry is an adult animated TV series based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name. It follows Dante, a demon hunter, as he tries to defeat a powerful demon called White Rabbit, who is attempting to unleash a demonic invasion on Earth.

Test (Tamil)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

Test, starring R. Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara, follows the lives of three individuals, a scientist, a cricketer, and a woman trying to conceive, whose paths unexpectedly intersect. Skipping a theatrical release, the film premiered directly on OTT.

Jio Hotstar

MobLand (English)

Release Date: March 30, 2025

MobLand follows a London-based crime family that hires a fixer to aid them in their ongoing battle against a rival crime syndicate.

A Real Pain (English)

Release Date: April 3, 2025

A Real Pain stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as cousins with completely different personalities who embark on a Jewish heritage trip through Poland in honor of their grandmother’s memory.

Touch Me Not (Telugu)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

Touch Me Not is a crime thriller about a boy with the unique ability to identify a murderer’s identity by touching the victim’s body. However, he soon finds himself being hunted by a killer.

Sonyliv

Chamak – The Conlusion (Hindi)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

Set against the backdrop of the Punjabi rap industry, the series follows a man on a quest for revenge after his father’s murder.

Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes Season 2 Episode 1 (Hindi)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

Ravi Verma and Parvati Sehgal are undercover intelligence officers posing as meteorological department employees, but their true mission is to safeguard the country from terrorism.

Zee5

kingston (Tamil)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

In the early 1980s, a coastal village in Tamil Nadu falls under a curse, bringing paranormal disturbances and preventing the villagers from fishing. Determined to break the curse, the protagonist and his friends embark on a daring journey into the waters.

ETV Win

Katha Sudha (Telugu)

Release Date: April 6, 2025

A weekly series where each episode features a self-contained story. The first episode, titled Life Partner, premieres this Sunday, with new episodes releasing every week.

