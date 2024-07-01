Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc On OTT: Here’s When & Where To Watch This Latest Japanese Anime

18 years after the conclusion of Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy, the continuation to the anime Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc, is hitting the television screens. The anime is based on the manga series of the same name, a 2011 revival of the original Kinnikuman manga that was serialised from 1979 to 1987.

The show tells the story of Kinnikuman, a clumsy superhero who discovers he is the prince of Planet Kinniku, a world of superhumans, and becomes the world’s strongest wrestler. Here is how and when you can watch Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc on your screens.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc to Premiere on Netflix

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is being released on Netflix for the international audience. The anime will start airing new episodes in Japan on Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting/Tokyo Broadcasting System networks on July 7th, 2024. On Netflix, the viewers can watch the show on July 8th, 2024. One new episode of the anime will be coming out on Netflix every Monday.

Though the number of episodes in the Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc has not been officially announced yet, the show is expected to last long as the Perfect Origin Arc is the longest arc in the Kinnikuman manga, comprising 22 volumes and 208 chapters. Additionally, to help first-time viewers get familiar with the backstory, the makers are releasing Episode Zero, which will showcase the events in the original manga and anime.

What is the Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc About?

The anime marks Kinnikuman’s return to the wrestling ring, leading to a three-way battle between the factions of Justice, Devil, and Perfect Chojin. The synopsis reads, “The Justice, Devil, and Perfect Chojin gather to sign a peace treaty to prevent future wars between their factions.”

“But a group – named the Perfect Large Numbers – disrupts events and challenges the factions to a new tournament. At the end of this tournament, a second group – named the Perfect Origin – arrive to declare a second tournament, as they are led by Nemesis and Chojin Enma,” it reads further.

Who is in the Voice Cast of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc?

The anime features the voices of Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Sumire Uesaka as Alexandria Meat, Katsuyuki Konishi as Robin Mask, Yuuki Kaji as Warsman, Tomokazu Seku as Victory Ramenman, Jen Kasama as Brocken Jr., Daisuke Ono as Terryman, Hiroki Yasumoto as Buffaloman, Masayuki Katou as Benkiman, and Hiroshi Kamiya as Ashuraman.

The cast also includes Toshiyuki Morikawa as Akuma Shougun, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Atlantis, Akira Kawashima as Big the Budo, Toshiya Miyata as Black Hole, Jun Kasama as Brockenman, Wataru Komada as Canadianman, Yuusuke Tomioka as Crushman, Kentarou Tone as Curry Cook, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Dalmatiman, Kensho Ono as Geronimo, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Iwao.

