Hide N Seek is a Telugu crime thriller that grabbed attention after its theatrical release. The movie is known for its intriguing plot. However, its screenplay was considered average. Despite this, the film touched on emotional moments, which made it exciting to watch. Now, it is ready to be streamed online.

The movie Hide N Seek is now available to watch on OTT. It premiered on two streaming platforms, Aha Tamil and SunNXT, on January 25, 2025. The film’s director shared this update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The movie is set in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It tells the story of Shiva, a medical student who dreams of becoming a doctor in the armed forces. Shiva’s family supports his decision; many of his family members are in the army. However, his sister disagrees with his career choice.

Things take a dark turn when Shiva uncovers a shocking connection between several murders. This leads him into a series of tense and gripping events.

Viswant Duddumpudi plays Shiva’s lead role. Rhea Sachdeva, Shilpa Manjunath, Kashvi, and Tejaswi Madivada are also in the cast. Basireddy Rana directed and wrote the film. Narendra Buchireddygari produced it. Sahasra Entertainments produced the movie. Lijo K. Jose composed the music.

Hide’ n Seek is an exciting crime thriller now available to stream on Aha Tamil and SunNXT. The movie has an engaging plot and an emotional touch, and fans of crime thrillers will find it interesting to watch.

