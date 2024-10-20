Manoj Bajpayee’s next film is going to be a thriller titled Despatch. The movie stars the acclaimed actor as an investigative journalist who struggles with the digitalization of the media world and gets sucked into the world of crime. Similar to the previous two releases of Manoj Bajpayee – Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and Bhaiyya Ji – Despatch have also opted for an OTT release instead of being released in cinemas. Read on to learn how you can watch the film online.

Despatch Cast and Crew

Despatch stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. He continues to give stellar performances with his recent films, such as Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Joram, and Gulmohar. Zwigato star Shahana Goswami joins him, and Bengali actress Rituparna Sen. Despatch is directed by Kanu Behl, who made his feature debut with the critically acclaimed crime drama Titli in 2014. The film is produced by RSVP Movies and headed by Ronnie Screwvala.

Despatch Plotline

The film revolves around a tabloid journalist who faces a mid-life crisis while dealing with digitalization. “The film unfolds in the world of crime journalism, and Bajpayee plays a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime,” producer Ronnie Screwvala told Variety during the announcement of the project in 2021.

Despatch OTT Release Date & Platform

Despatch will be released for streaming on Zee5, continuing Manoj Bajpayee’s streak on the platform after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Bhaiyya Ji. However, the streaming platform has yet to confirm the film’s release date. Zee5 recently shared a movie poster on social media, announcing that it will be released soon.

The poster features Manoj Bajpayee against the background of a newspaper cutting with various crime headlines. Before its streaming release, the movie will premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, which will take place from October 19 to 24.

