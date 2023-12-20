The best thing about Netflix? There’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into jump-scare-filled movies or the slow burn of elevated horror, there’s something on the platform that will match your taste. But in the vast expanse of Netflix’s movie catalog, the endless scrolling, trailer-watching, and review-checking can consume hours.

To save you from going down that abyss, here’s a list of 25 of the best horror films on Netflix that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat all night long.

1. Black Swan

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, “’Black Swan’” follows the harrowing journey of Nina Sayers, played by Natalie Portman, as she strives for perfection in the demanding world of professional ballet. The film deftly weaves a narrative where the pursuit of artistic excellence blurs the line between reality and delusion. This 2010 thriller earned its place in film history by securing five Oscar nominations and clinching the coveted Best Actress award.

“Black Swan” was released on December 7, 2010.

2. Apostle

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%

Set in 1905, “Apostle” follows a man on a harrowing quest to save his kidnapped sister, leading him to a mysterious cult island. But when he finds himself in the middle of a pagan ritual gone awry, things get really bad, really fast. If you liked the eerie atmospheres of “The Wicker Man” or the unsettling rituals of “Midsommar,” “Apostle” promises to be a bone-chilling journey into similar unknowns.

“Apostle” was released on September 21, 2018.

3. Cam

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

The virtual and real worlds collide in “Cam” as a camgirl’s life takes a bizarre turn when her online account is stolen by a disturbingly accurate look-alike. And in today’s world where AI can mimic humans with unsettling precision, the horror of “Cam” hits all the more close to home. Running at a tight 1 hour and 35 minutes, “Cam” is a tightly wound thriller that keeps you guessing throughout its entire runtime.

“Cam” was released on July 18, 2018.

4. Deliver Us From Evil

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 29%

Based on actual events, “Deliver Us From Evil” thrusts audiences into the gory?gritty world of a New York cop battling demonic forces while investigating a series of disturbing crimes. Directed by the masterful filmmaker Scott Derrickson, known for his cult-classic horrors like “Sinister” and “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “Deliver Us From Evil” doesn’t really break any new ground in the horror genre. Still, it offers a gripping enough narrative if you’re looking for a good old-fashioned exorcism movie.

“Deliver Us From Evil” was released on July 2, 2014.

5. Drag Me to Hell

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

In the high-stakes world of loan officers, where decisions can make or break lives, “Drag Me to Hell” thrusts us into the unnerving aftermath of a seemingly routine denial. Christine Brown is a loan officer facing the repercussions of refusing an extension on an elderly woman’s loan. What begins as a professional decision quickly spirals into a nightmare when the old woman places an evil curse on Christine, unleashing a horrifying battle for her soul. Directed by Sam Raimi, “Drag Me to Hell” seamlessly blends top-notch horror elements with Raimi’s signature tongue-in-cheek humor to deliver a funhouse freakshow of a movie.

“Drag Me to Hell” was released on May 29, 2009.

6. Gerald’s Game

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

This Stephen King adaptation by Mike Flanagan stands as one of the finest chamber pieces in the horror genre. Most of the film unfolds within the confines of the master bedroom in a remote lake house. The story begins with a seemingly innocent weekend retreat as a couple heads to a secluded area for a romantic getaway. However, the retreat takes a dark turn during a game of foreplay when the woman is handcuffed to the bed, and the husband dies of a heart attack, leaving her isolated and immobilized. The stage is set for an intense psychological thriller, where the central question echoes in the room’s silence: How will she escape, and will she even escape at all?

“Gerald’s Game” was released on September 29, 2017.

7. Get Out

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking film, “Get Out,” is a chilling exploration of the horrors of racism as a young man peels back the layers of disturbing secrets within his girlfriend’s seemingly hospitable family. Peele brilliantly captures the essence of discomfort, utilizing subtle cues that set the audience on edge. Whether it’s the racially clumsy niceties of the family or the eerie behavior of the house help, the film keeps viewers in a perpetual state of unease.

This film isn’t just a horror movie; it’s a darkly comedic and satirical commentary on race relations. Peele navigates the complexities of societal issues with precision, using horror as a lens to expose uncomfortable truths about our world. Notably, “Get Out” earned Peele the 2018 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, solidifying its impact beyond the confines of the horror genre.

“Get Out” was released on February 24, 2017.

8. Us

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Jordan Peele’s “Us” is a psychological horror where a family’s idyllic beach vacation quickly descends into chaos when they find themselves under attack by mysterious figures who look exactly like them. “Us” weaves a nightmarish exploration of identity and societal fears, delving into the unsettling notion that “we’re our own worst enemy.” The film artfully blends mystery, horror, suspense, and social commentary to create an intriguing and thought-provoking experience. Watch it with “Get Out” for a Peele double feature that will leave you biting your nails for 4 hours straight.

“Us” was released on March 22, 2019.

9. It Follows

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

The name says it all. An evil entity follows an individual, silently, creepily walking up to them. It can take the form of a loved one, or it can be a complete stranger in the crowd. And if it catches up, death is inevitable. The only escape is to pass it on by having sex with someone else, as the entity then transfers its pursuit to the new target.

What makes “It Follows” stand out is its ability to take this seemingly straightforward concept and craft a narrative that transforms even the most mundane settings into landscapes of utter paranoia. Plus, the movie delivers one of horror history’s best cold opening sequences.

“It Follows” was released on March 27, 2015.

10. Ouija: The Origin of Evil

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

In “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” the narrative weaves a chilling tale around a widow and her two daughters who operate a seance con, offering solace to grieving individuals by pretending to communicate with the departed. However, their lives take a turn for the worse when an evil presence answers their call and possesses one of the daughters. This 2016 horror film emerges as one of the best in the possession subgenre, offering everything from mysterious drawings and mirror jump-scares to levitating bodies and children playfully uttering the most unhinged phrases. But it does so without feeling bland or clichéd, standing as a testament to Mike Flanagan’s ability to breathe new life into established subgenres.

“Ouija: Origin of Evil” was released on October 21, 2016.

11. The Platform

IMDb Rating: 7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

“The Platform” is a Spanish-language film that thrusts viewers into a dystopian society where prisoners on different levels of a towering structure are fed through a platform. Initially laden with food on the top floor, this platform descends gradually through the tower’s levels, stopping on each level for a fixed amount of time. The movie unfolds as a dreadful and gruesome allegory to today’s world, seamlessly blending social commentary with riveting entertainment and suspense. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto Intl. Film Festival (TIFF) and won the People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness. If you’re a fan of “Snowpiercer” and “Parasite,” this movie definitely belongs on your watchlist.

“The Platform” was released on March 20, 2020.

12. The Pope’s Exorcist

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 49%

“The Pope’s Exorcist” immerses viewers in the world of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates a possession that could unravel a conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to conceal. This 2023 film is based on the real-life experiences of Father Gabriele Amorth, a renowned figure who performed over 60,000 exorcisms during his lifetime, making him one of the most prolific exorcists in history.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” was released on April 14, 2023.

13. Bodies Bodies Bodies

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” stands out as one of the best horror comedies available on Netflix. Set in an isolated mansion, this A24 flick goes from 0 to 100 when a seemingly innocent party game takes a dark and unexpected twist. It’s a classic whodunit slasher, a dark comedy, and, with a runtime of just over 90 minutes, the perfect horror movie to put on if you’re having a movie night with friends.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” was released on March 14, 2022.

14. Eli

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 48%

“Eli” introduces us to a young boy with a rare medical condition that confines him to a sterile environment. Seeking a cure, his family brings him to an isolated clinic. But as the treatment unfolds, the boy begins to experience inexplicable horrors. While “Eli” may feature horror sequences that feel familiar and somewhat clichéd, it’s an excellent pick for people seeking a low-investment popcorn horror flick for a weekday night.

“Eli” was released on October 18, 2019.

15. The Ritual

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 74%

“The Ritual” takes you into the heart of a Scandinavian forest, where an innocent hiking trip takes a nightmarish turn. As a group of friends becomes lost in the vast and ominous woods, they inadvertently stumble upon ancient symbols and awaken an evil presence that haunts their every step. This beautifully shot atmospheric horror film seamlessly combines psychological terror with ancient folklore, offering an immersive and spine-chilling cinematic experience.

“The Ritual” was released on October 13, 2017.

16. Bird Box

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 64%

With a stellar cast led by Sandra Bullock, this post-apocalyptic thriller explores a world plunged into chaos by unseen creatures that drive people to kill themselves. Upon its release, “Bird Box” achieved widespread success from critics and audiences alike. If you’re looking for a thriller like “A Quiet Place” that will keep you on your toes and deliver a story that hits you in the feels,

“Bird Box” is a must-watch.

“Bird Box” was released on December 14, 2018.

17. Dabbe: The Possession

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%

“Dabbe: The Possession,” a Turkish-language horror film, delves into the realm of demonic possession within the context of Islamic beliefs. The narrative unfolds as a doctor and an exorcist are summoned to the home of a woman seemingly possessed, having committed a gruesome act on her wedding day a couple of years earlier. The doctor, rational and grounded in modern medicine, believes the woman has a personality disorder. On the other hand, the spiritualist is convinced of a demonic possession.

What sets “Dabbe” apart is its visceral and raw approach to horror. The scares are not tempered or diluted, making the film’s terror more immediate and unsettling. The cultural nuances and the film’s departure from Hollywood conventions help create an authentic and genuinely frightening atmosphere.

“Dabbe: The Possession” was released on August 2, 2013.

18. Creep

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

“Creep” is a super underrated found footage film that follows a videographer hired to document a day in the life of a terminally ill man. However, as the project unfolds, the filmmaker realizes that the man he’s filming may have much darker motivations. The story’s unpredictability keeps viewers on edge, unsure of what will unfold next. And when you watch it, there’s no way you can tell, but the majority of the movie was improvised and filmed in just one week with only a five-page outline.

“Creep” was released on July 23, 2015.

19. Creep 2

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

The sequel to “Creep” seamlessly picks up the narrative where its predecessor left off. The filmmakers could have easily rehashed the first film’s plot and churned out a half-done sequel. But they took the time to build upon the established lore and take existing characters to new places. This movie offers a take on the serial killer genre that we’ve never seen before.

“Creep 2” was released on October 6, 2017.

20. Before I Wake

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

“Before I Wake” is a horror fantasy film that explores the haunting connection between dreams and reality. When a grieving couple adopts a young boy, they discover that his dreams come to life. As the lines blur between the dream world and the waking world, they must confront the consequences of the boy’s nightmares. “Before I Wake” is a slow burn that invites viewers to reflect on the deeper meanings embedded within the storyline, prompting thoughts about the psyche, grief, and the latent power of the human mind.

“Before I Wake” was released on April 7, 2016.

21. Jaws

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Spielberg’s masterpiece, “Jaws,” submerges audiences into the treacherous waters of a tourist town, where a great white shark turns leisurely beach days into a pulse-pounding fight for survival. What sets “Jaws” apart is its masterful use of the camera to evoke a pervasive sense of dread. Spielberg understood that sometimes what you can’t see is far more terrifying than what is revealed. The great white shark is rarely seen, but its looming presence is always felt. “Jaws” revolutionized the film industry, marking the advent of blockbusters as eager audiences lined up outside movie theaters, catapulting the film into cinematic history.

“Jaws” was released on June 20, 1975.

22. Lights Out

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%

This horror film, born from the short film of the same name, follows Rebecca and her brother Martin, who are haunted by a ghostly woman. The catch is that this woman only appears when the lights are off. This horror film adeptly takes a universal fear — the darkness — and transforms it into a compelling enough narrative. While it would be a mistake to overstate the film’s merits, “Lights Out” is a concise and enjoyable horror experience. The movie makes sure not to overstay its welcome by clocking in at a tight 81-minute runtime.

“Lights Out” was released on July 22, 2016.

23. Insidious

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

Directed by the master of contemporary horror, James Wan, “Insidious” immerses audiences in a story that focuses on a couple whose son inexplicably falls into a comatose state, becoming a vessel for ghosts in the astral plane. As a masterclass in modern horror, “Insidious” offers an inventive story, creepy imagery, stellar acting, an eerie soundtrack, and some of the best jump scares in modern horror. The film’s success is reflected in its recognition at the Fright Meter Awards, where it claimed accolades for Best Horror Movie and Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

“Insidious” was released on April 1, 2011.

24. Don’t Breathe

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

“Don’t Breathe” takes the concept of a home invasion thriller and flips it on its head. Usually, it is the people in the house who are being targeted by home invaders, but in “Don’t Breathe,” a group of burglars unwittingly finds themselves in a house of horrors when they choose a blind veteran as their target. This suspenseful film masterfully exploits sensory deprivation, where every creak and breath becomes a source of fear and anxiety. And if you like movies like “Panic Room” and “Hush,” you’ll love this one.

“Don’t Breathe” was released on August 26, 2016.

25. The Wailing

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

In a small village in the mountains of South Korea, a mysterious infection breaks out, causing people to go insane and kill each other. This unsettling premise lays the foundation for the South Korean masterpiece, “The Wailing,” a cinematic gem that stands among the best in the horror genre. This visually stunning and somberly scored film follows a detective determined to unravel the mysteries surrounding the macabre outbreak. The movie perfectly blends supernatural horror and psychological thriller elements to keep you guessing. Is it an illness? Is it supernatural?

Despite the language barrier and the substantial 2.5-hour runtime, “The Wailing” captivates viewers with its intricate storytelling and a payoff that justifies every minute invested.

“The Wailing” was released on March 12, 2016.

Summing Up

So there you have it — 25 of the finest horror movies streaming on Netflix. Shut the door, grab some popcorn, and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of spine-chilling thrills and mysteries.

