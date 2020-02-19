Trance Trailer: Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim Leave Us Baffled With Their Upcoming Psychological Thriller!

Trance Trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance is finally out. The makers of Trance, which happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year in the Malayalam film industry unveiled the trailer only yesterday evening i.e two days before the film’s release.

Talking about the trailer, the 1-minute 25-second video introduces Fahadh Faasil’s character as a confident, successful and wealthy businessman leading a lavishing life with all luxurious products including two private jets under his wings which one can only envy about. Fast forward, the trailer also showcases Fahad’s other image where he is seen leading a struggling life as a motivational speaker with huge aspirations to make it big in life, as he is seen clapping and encouraging himself in front of the mirror to lead to his dreams.

One also gets to see glimpses of supporting actors Nzariya Nazim, Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir along with others in the trailer.

The makers have assured not to reveal much of the storyline and Fahadh’s dual image from the film in the trailer, thus ensuring that the audience catches the film to know what exactly Fahadh’s world revolves around in the movie.

More about Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starrer was initially scheduled to release in March 2019, but following one or the other reason the release date kept getting postponed.

The film is been helmed by Anwar Rasheed and also is been bankrolled by him under his production banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The music for the film is been composed by Jackson Vijay

Trance will hit big screens on 20th February in Kerala.

