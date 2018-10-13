The Powerhouse Of Talent Ranveer Singh Becomes Ambassador Of Yet Another Brand!

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been appointed brand ambassador of direct-to-home company Dish TV ahead of the festive season.

Ranveer said in a statement that he is “extremely happy” about his association with a brand “that is as passionate about entertainment as I am”.

“My experience shooting for this campaign is pretty much summarized by their tagline – ‘Dish Nahi Dishkiyaon Hai Ye’ – fun, cool and entertaining. I’m excited and looking forward to everyone watching the TV commercial,” said the Padmaavat actor, known for having a huge youth fan following.

A new campaign for the brand was launched on Friday. It has been designed to showcase the brand in a completely new, bold avatar – signalling a new phase in the brand’s life cycle.

According to Anil Dua, Group CEO – Dish TV India Limited, “Ranveer’s vivacious and energetic personality” resonates well with the new brand positioning.

