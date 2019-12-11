Thambi Trailer: Karthi & Jyothika's Suspense Thriller Looks Promising

Post garnering overwhelming response for the teaser of Karthi and Jyothika starrer Thambi last month. The makers finally unveiled the trailer of the film -yesterday evening.

Jyothika’s husband and Karthi’s brother, Kollywood superstar Suriya took to his Twitter to share the trailer with his fans and followers. The actor also mentioned that he can’t wait to watch the film and also wished good luck to team Thambi.

Suriya’s tweet read: “Here’s #ThambiTrailer can’t wait to see @Karthi_offl & #Jo onscreen, wishing

all success team!”

Talking about the trailer, the 2-minute 18-second video is a roller coaster ride filled with emotions, suspense and thrill. One gets to see Jyotika’s character lost in thoughts of her younger brother Sarvanana (played by Karthi) who ran away from home 15 years ago. In the following scene, the actress can be seen in conversation with their father (played by Sathyaraj) on Sarvanan’s birthday, as they miss him and can be seen all sad. Jyothika and Sathyaraj are informed about Karthi’s whereabouts and his lifestyle by a stranger. Following which Sathyaraj tracks his son and takes him home. Karthi gets a warm welcome on his return by his family members, but his sister is still not ready to believe that he is her brother as she finds him doubtful and quite suspicious.

Talking about the film, with Thambi viewers will get to see Jyothika and Karthi share the same screen space on the big screen for the first time.

The suspense drama also stars Anson Paul, Nikhila Vimal, Ammu Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Thambi is been helmed by Papanasam director Jeethu Joseph, and it is been bankrolled by Suraj Sadanah under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures production house.

The Karthi and Jyothika starrer will hit big screens on 20th December.

