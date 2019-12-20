Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Is Back To Time Traveling! Get Set To Flex Your Brain Muscles

Christopher Nolan directorial Tenet, also starring Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, has created a huge buzz around itself. The makers have treated their fans with the first trailer of the maverick director’s 11th film and it is gripping to the t. We are happy to announce that Nolan is back to his USP. Read on to know more and also don’t miss the trailer.

The first trailer of the film sheds light on the storyline of the film. For the unversed, the plot of the film has been the most anticipated things amongst the Nolan fans and the makers made sure that the deets are under tight wrap.

While Nolan revisits his legacy of films on time travel, the trailer of Tenet introduces John David Washington. His character is trying to prevent the third World War, but the setup id unclear. The trailer also reveals an element of time travel and is a nostalgia trip to Nolan’s past work.

For the Hindi audience, Dimple Kapadia starring the Nolan film was celebrated earlier this year. Now the trailer gives out the first look of the actress. She can be seen dressed in traditional Indian attire rocking in grey looking all confident.

Warner Bros will be releasing a longer prologue with the recent release Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in Imax only. Tenet will release on July 17th, 2020 and will star John, Dimple, Robert Pattinson and many more in the ensemble cast.

