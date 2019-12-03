Tanhaji’s Shankara Re Shankara Song OUT! Ajay Devgn Raises The Energy As He Sets The Mood For A War With Saif Ali Khan

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘s first song Shankara Re Shankara is out now and it will make you even more excited for the film. Tanhaji is one of the biggest movies of 2020 and if the trailer was any less proof of the point then this song is here to take you on top of your excitement levels.

The song has been shot on a lavish level and be it sets dance, music or cinematography, everything is so good. On top of that, there are Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan who with their performance are taking the song to the next level. Watch out below:

Shankara Re Shankara has been sung by Mehul Vyas who has also handled the music part. Anil Verma has written the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn says working with wife Kajol once again on the sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior felt like being at home.

Tanhaji will be Ajay’s 100th release and, asked about his feeling on working with his wife, actress Kajol, on the ambitious period drama, he replied: “I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!