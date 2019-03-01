Sucker Video Song: Jonas Brothers Are Back! Priyanka Chopra & Ladies Make It A Family Affair

After grabbing the limelight for their grand wedding and reception last year, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are back in the news and this time they have a special offering for the fans. In a single titled Sucker, released a while ago, the couple has shared a screen space for the first time.

The music video Sucker was the anticipated one, being the fresh track to come out after a hiatus of six years, from the sibling trio.

It features Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas with their beloved ladies, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Check out the video below:

Complimenting wife Priyanka’s beauty in the video, Nick Jonas took to his Twitter handle to share his feeling. He quoted, “My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra.”

My wife is soooooo beautiful in this video!!! How lucky am I?!! #SUCKER @jonasbrothers @priyankachopra — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 1, 2019

The 36-year-old actress too shared her experience on ‘family bonding’ in the video. “This is the first time we’ve worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair…#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband”, Priyanka quotes on Instagram.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas landed here on Wednesday morning. She says it’s “good to be back”.

“Best travel buddy ever… Hello Delhi, so good to be back,” Priyanka posted on social media with a selfie featuring herself with Nick.

According to a source in the know, Priyanka is in the capital city for an endorsement-related event, and she will fly to Mumbai on Thursday. There, she will shoot the last leg of The Sky Is Pink.

